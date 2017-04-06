Bottling goodness

Did you know there’s a law that states jam needs to contain 60% sugar for it to qualify as “jam”? Well, neither did Fouziya Kutty. Priding herself on jams and jellies whose USP was “more fruit, less sugar”, she was in for a shock when her application for a food licence ran into troubled waters for having too little sugar! She setted for calling her products “spread”, but that’s a story for another day.

The beginning

“A friend with a large harvest of organic lemons decided to drop off a big heap with us. I decided to make a date-and-lime pickled chutney and distributed the 12 kilograms to family and friends,” recalls Kutty, who lives in Neelankarai and works out of Kottivakkam. People could not get enough of the sweet-and-sour condiment, and many demands later, she ventured to bottle her adventures in the kitchen and introduced them on store shelves.

‘Fouziya’s Cooking’ as a brand emerged in 2013, thanks to her husband Sheik Abdul Taher, who runs a branding and advertising company. Today, the products retail at as many as 23 gourmet and organic stores around the city, and in Hyderabad and Coimbatore as well.

Completely self-taught, with a sprinkling of cooking tips from various ‘aunties’ and grandmothers, Kutty has an array of spreads, including strawberry, mango, apple-fig, banana, cocoa-peanut and orange marmalade. Her savoury sauces include bird’s eye chilli sauce, Schezwan sauce, tomato ketchup and the original favourite, the date and lime pickle.

Proponents of the slow food movement, Kutty and Taher have focussed on creating a line of natural products that uses only locally-sourced ingredients. They source organic produce, wherever possible. Even the oil, salt, sugar and spices used are unrefined and organic. “I believe that if I don’t want to consume something, I should not make my customers either. We use only fresh fruits and vegetables in the spreads and sauces, never pre-made pulp. Our spreads have a fruit content of 65% to 70%. We don’t use preservatives, added colours or flavours,” she informs. For instance, the couple scours suppliers to find naturally-brewed soy sauce for the Schezwan sauce, instead of settling for easily available “chemical concoctions”.

Seasonal produce

This focus on additive-free food means the products have a shorter shelf life, but it doesn’t bother the couple.

“Also, since we use only seasonal fruits and produce, some of our products will not be available throughout the year. Strawberries and mango are summer fruits, so we make these spreads only then. Winter oranges go into the orange marmalade,” Taher pipes in.

Growing awareness

While Kutty takes care of production and operations, Taher deals with everything from sourcing to distribution, including accounting and finances. Commenting on the food technology movement and consumer response, Taher says, “The standard narrative of food technology has basically been to process and preserve food so that it can be stored for long periods. Important things such as the health impact of using chemical-based additives and preservatives took the back seat. But now, there is a market segment that is sensitive about these issues. There are now ways of growing and preserving food without the use of harmful chemicals.”

Eventually, the couple hopes to scale up organically and create an all-woman production unit.