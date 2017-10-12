Feeling festive in the kitchen

Chicken Pepper Gravy

Naatu Kozhi (Country Chicken): 1 kg

Salt to taste

For Making Pepper Masala

Black peppercorns: 1/2 tbsp

Cumin seeds: 2 tbsp

Saunf – 1 tbsp

Poppy Seeds (Khus Khus): 1 tbsp

Shallots: a handful

Fresh coconut (grated): 80g

Ginger paste: 2 tbsp

Garlic paste: 2 tbsp

For Tempering

Gingelly oil: 200 ml

Cumin Seeds: 1/4 tsp

Curry leaf: a few

Method of Preparation

Roast the black peppercorns, cumin seeds, saunf, poppy seeds and shallots in little oil and add ginger-garlic paste. Shift it from kadai to plate; add freshly grated coconut into the roasted spices. Finely grind them to make pepper masala.

Add country chicken with ground pepper masala and salt. Keep it for 20 minutes.

Heat oil, put cumin seeds and curry leaf. After you hear spluttering sound, add the marinated country chicken into it. Sauté well till the chicken gets dry. Add enough water to cook chicken. Check the seasoning and consistency of gravy. Once the country chicken is cooked and the gravy reaches the desired consistency, add a tablespoon (as per your taste) of coarsely ground black peppercorns and little gingelly oil over the gravy. Mix it nicely and simmer it for few minutes. Chicken pepper gravy goes well with Idli, Dosa and Idiyappam.

Uppukari

Mutton (Boneless): 1 Kg

Shallots: 250g

Ginger paste: 3 tbsp

Garlic paste: 3 tbsp

Rock Salt to taste

For Tempering

Gingelly oil: 100ml

Mustard seeds: 1/4 tsp

Curry leaf: a few

Dry red chilli (cut it into small pieces): 16 numbers

Method of Preparation

Pressure cook the mutton with water, ginger-garlic paste and rock salt. Peel and cut the shallots into half. Heat oil and crack the mustard seeds. Sauté the curry leaf and dry red chilli.

Add shallots and fry. Add cooked mutton along with the stock water. Stir and allow it to boil till the water dries. Uppukari is the best combination for Idli, Dosa and Rice.

Pallipalayam Mutton Kulambu

Mutton Chunks: 1 Kg

Shallots: a handful

Tomato (Cut into quarter): 2 numbers

Ginger paste: 2 tbsp

Garlic paste: 1 1/2 tbsp

Chilli powder: 2 tbsp

Turmeric powder: 1 tsp

Coriander powder: 1 1/2 tbsp

Pepper powder: 1 tbsp

Saunf powder: 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Coconut Extraction (thick): 200ml

Coriander leaf: a few

For Tempering

Gingelly oil: 200ml

Cinnamon: 1 piece

Cloves: 5 numbers

Fresh Coconut (shavings): 250g

Dry red chilli: 7 numbers

Method of Preparation

Heat oil and sputter cinnamon and cloves. Add coconut shavings and shallots gently fry till it turns into golden colour. Add mutton pieces and sauté. Add tomato and mix well.

Add powdered chilli, turmeric, coriander, black pepper and saunf. Mix them. Add salt and water and stir the mixture. Cover the vessel with lid and allow the mutton to cook in simmering condition. Once the oil floats over the gravy, add coconut milk and stir well. Simmer it for another 10 minutes. Finally, add finely chopped coriander leaves and the dish is ready. Serve Pallipalayam mutton kulambu hot with Rice and Idli.

Karuppatti Mysore Pak

Gramflour: 1 cup

Ghee: 1 1/4 cup

Karuppati (Palm jaggery) – 1 1/2 cup

Dry ginger powder: 1 tsp

Method of Preparation

Melt ghee in a kadai, add gram flour. Shallow fry the flour till it sheds the raw smell. Take it out and spread it over pan. Break the palm jaggery into pieces, put it into a pot and add water.

Heat the palm jaggery mixture. Once the jaggery gets dissolved, strain the palm jaggery syrup.

Keep it over stove and bring the palm jaggery syrup into one string consistency. Keep the flame in medium. Add dry ginger powder and mix. Gradually drop the fried gram flour into jaggery syrup. Stir it to prevent lumps. Simultaneously, heat the ghee in another stove. Once the mixutre thickens, add hot ghee, a little at a time and stir continuously. Once the besan mixture starts to leave the sides of the pan, remove it from flame and pour it into a greased tray or plate.

After it cools a little, cut into desired shapes. Karupatti Mysore Pak is very healthy, tasty and melts in the mouth.

Andhra Murukku

Maida: 300g

Butter: 1 tbsp

Asafoetida: 1/2 tsp

Cumin seeds: 1 tsp

Chilli powder: 1 tbsp

Lemon yellow (optional)

Orange Red Colour (Optional)

Salt to taste

Water: 200ml

Refined Oil: for deep frying

Method of Preparation

Sift and put maida into vessel. Add asafoetida powder, cumin seeds, chilli powder, and colouring agents. Mix it all. Boil water in a vessel. Add butter, salt and then the flour. Mix it well with ladle. Remove the flour mixture from vessel and knead it into thick dough. Make ready gooseberry sized balls from dough. Roll into thin ropes and join the ends to make rings. Deep fry all the rings in hot oil till it gets crisp and turns golden.

(Chef M.S.Raj Mohan is the Head, Department of Hotel Management and Catering Science, G.T.N. Arts College, Dindigul. He is a member of the skill development committee of South India Chef’s Association. He runs the YouTube cookery channel “Food Tape” www.youtube.com/chefrajmohan)