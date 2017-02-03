The spell of Punjab

People around me had been talking about the keema parathas that they had eaten at Triveni one afternoon, and I was dying to have some, too. I love keema, and I love parathas, so it’s not surprising that I am greatly fond of keema parathas – that is keema stuffed in parathas. We tried it out at home that evening, and it was rather good – but not quite like the regular restaurant stuff.

So with parathas humming away in my mind, I went to a place called Prantha Jn one sunny afternoon. I had spotted the sign while passing through Meher Chand Market one day, and I liked it for the way they spelt parathas – without the first a, and with an n, thereby giving it a nice, Punjabi touch. The entry is through Giani’s ice cream parlour. You walk up to the first floor, and the place springs a surprise on for you for it is rather large. There is enough sitting area inside and there’s a small terrace where you can sit and bask in the sun, while the parathas come piping hot to the table.

The restaurant is open every day from 11 to 11, barring Sundays, when it opens at 10 a.m. It has quite a comprehensive menu – appetisers include tandoori chicken, tandoori fish, tikkas, seekh kebabs, paneer tikkas and mixed chaat. In the main course, they have tawa gosht, bheja masala (my favourite), rogan josh, palak paneer, malai kofta, aloo gobhi masala, Amritsari chhole and so on. The prices range from Rs. 175 to Rs. 450. And then they have biryanis and pulaos.

04dmc Rahul3 | Photo Credit: 04dmc Rahul3

But my mind was on parathas, so, after salivating over the various kinds of stuffed parathas on their menu, I asked for an aloo pyaz paratha (Rs.120), a gobi paratha (Rs.130) and a mutton mutter keema paratha (Rs. 185). The parathas are huge – one paratha is enough for anyone who is not Obelix. The parathas are of two kinds – tandoor or tawa fried – and come with a helping of raita, and your choice of either chhole or dal. The non-vegetarian fare comes with something called silky gravy. I went through the menu card and realised that silky chicken (Rs. 450) is their butter chicken – boneless chicken in a cream thickened tomato gravy.

We had the parathas for dinner, and I, for one, was really happy with them. The aloo pyaz one was excellent, as was the gobi paratha. They were heavy, but not oily, nor were they over-spiced. The keema paratha was good, too, but there were too many peas there for my liking. The raita was fine, made with fresh curd (but you have to add your own salt to it – they leave that out to ensure that it doesn’t run). The chhola was light, with a wonderful flavour of roasted jeera in it. The dal was like your regular dal makhni, thick and creamy. But, surprisingly, what I really enjoyed was the silky gravy. It had a mildly sweet taste, which gave the keema paratha a nice kick. The savoury and sweet combination reminded me of sheermal and korma.

Parathas offered by Prantha Jn

I was happy with my meal, and finished it with a small helping of a deliciously nutty gajar halwa that our local sweet shop sells. My north Indian meal was a success. After all, when it comes to parathas – nothing beats a Punjabi prantha. It's good, ji!

Address: 100-102 Meher Chand Market, New Delhi

Contact: 9818518611; 011-49057419