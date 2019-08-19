Patriotism on a plate

The GRT Regency Madurai is continuing the Independence day celebrations with the return of it’s flagship food festival. Held every August, it is the 14th edition this year made special by its Executive Chef I Arumugam, who has returned to the hotel after six years. In 2006, he started the festival and upped the culinary game in the city whipping up tricoloured drinks, dishes and desserts.

Till 2013 Arumugam curated the festival with a patriotic spin and brought to each table the unique flavours of every region. With his comeback, the 10-day festival has bounced back in spirit and flavour with a good number of tricolour signature dishes. What the old timers are recalling and relishing is the chef's stamp to the heritage food of India. “The elaborate menu is changed daily and consists of one welcome drink, two soups, 12 salads, six non vegetarian and 13 vegetarian dishes, five rice varieties, three live counters and 20 desserts. This year, much attention has been paid to the presentation as well,” says F&B Manager S Subash Kumar.

For instance, the chilled badaam milk arrives as the welcome drink with strands of saffron floating in it and the small tray on which the glass is kept is sprinkled with fine almond powder. Or the Tulasi-betel soup that has a fresh betel life decorating the soup plate. Adding to the aesthetic appeal of the dish is of course the yummy taste. Chef Arumugam's culinary skills and experience of preparing India specials show in his recipes loaded with the colours of unity. “I have prepared most items with curd and asafoetida (for the white colour), fennel seeds powder (green) and saffron (for orange), he says. “It is a privilege to delight the taste buds of diners,” he adds.

From the achari paneer tikka salad and tiranga subzi to Mangalore prawn curry and the mouth melting mutton biriyani cooked in the traditional way, the menu is a careful selection of salads, appetizers, mains and desserts. Begin your meal with idiyappam salad or the hara saag phool mooli-gajar (greens with raddish and carrot) salad followed by vazhaipoo vadais, veg kachoris or broccoli tawa kebabs. Next is to dive into the scrumptious mains such as the machchi tikka makhmali which like its name is as soft and smooth as butter or the walnut paneer kofta powered with roasted and crushed walnuts floating in sweet tangy curry of cream and cashew paste. From the gosht dhansak and Kodai kozhi kaal masala to dal lauki and gongura kai kurma, there is a lot to choose from. The buffet spells indulgence. Conclude your gastronomic journey with badaam halwa , tiranga steamed burfi, mango rasamalai or Rajasthani malpua.

@Aharam, Regency by GRT Madurai, 38 Madakulam Main Road, Palanganatham signal junction

Date and Time: Till August 25; 7.30 pm to 11 pm

Price: ₹908 plus Tax per adult; ₹600 plus Tax per child

Reservation 9994341135