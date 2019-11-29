Thrive by Sage: Tossed on the skillet

The café is on the same floor as Fit Map gym. To be precise, you have to access the café through the gym’s main entrance. When the ambience is that of men and women working out, often conversing about their meal plans, it’s only natural to expect the café to serve healthy food.

Thrive by Sage is a new experiment by the team behind Sage Farm Café in Jubilee Hills. Couple Kavitha and Ravi Mantha set a precedent when they opened the city’s first farm-to-fork café. Most of the produce and ingredients used at Sage come from their own chemical-free farm in Hyderabad’s outskirts.

With Thrive by Sage, they are further heightening the health quotient and the menu tries to offer nutritious and flavourful meals for vegan, vegetarian and non-vegetarian palates.

In the small kitchen, chef Shiva and his counterpart move briskly, putting together one order after another. Gym regulars wait for their takeaway meal boxes and the chef who’s aware of their preferences, has it all planned out. Someone wants a brown rice meal that wouldn’t become soggy by lunch hour. Someone else wants a Keto meal. Pulses like chickpeas and kidney beans, and a host of greens are cooked in a manner that reduces nutrient loss.

As we place the order and wait, we notice cast iron skillets on the shelves. The food at Thrive is cooked using good old iron skillets. The breakfast menu has a selection egg preparations on the skillet. The free range eggs from the farm, with no antibiotics and hormones, make a world of difference to the flavour and taste, not to mention the health factor.

Not a fan of eggs? Try their millet upma or the vegan omelette made with chickpea flour. Pair your meal with tea or coffee but Sage’s speciality is its in-house Kombucha in ginger, basil and honey, green tea or mint variants. Talk to the chef if you prefer a smoothie, which will include fresh greens, vegetables and fruits.

Though there’s a set menu, the chef and Kavitha, who often drops by to be a hands-on chef herself, are open to tweaking things on request. On the morning we walk in and have almost had our fill of the baked falafel platter served on a bed of hummus and salad, she suggests a small portion of the house-made broth of vegetables and greens.

Thrive is built on the concept of adding chutzpah to day-to-day ingredients and food that can be made at home. The flavourful broth can double up as a warm and nourishing winter soup. Greens are poached in a broth that uses gongura as its base and has a medley of winter greens and vegetables. Sweet potatoes takes the pride of place this season. If you’re game for a soup meal, try the broth with a serving of honey roasted carrots and charred vegetables.

Their Pho Noodle Stew and Roasted Chickpeas served with Sauerkraut are ideal for winter evenings.

The menu is designed to dispel the notion that café food, typically, is anything but healthy. Nachos are whole wheat, baked, and served with hummus. Potatoes are swapped with sweet potatoes for fries.

Fruits and vegetables go into an assortment of salads and wholegrain wraps. With most dishes, you can add protein of your choice — house-made mozzarella, mushrooms, shrimp, egg, chicken, paneer or cheese.

A few healthy desserts are made on order, like the Carrot and Whole Wheat Crumb Biscuit served with cinnamon ice cream, or the Chickpea brownie with ice cream. But then, occasional indulgence doesn’t hurt. We would recommend their chocolate, salted caramel and coconut ice creams.

Since it’s a small kitchen, be prepared to wait at least 20 minutes for your meal to be served.