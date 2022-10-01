The Hindu Group launches the cookbook with a focus on health-promoting recipes

The Lockdown Cookbook is priced at ₹299

The Hindu MetroPlus has put together The Lockdown Cookbook, a special publication from The Hindu Group, collating popular and inventive recipes from homes and restaurant kitchens over the pandemic years. It was launched by Chef K Damodharan, well-known as Chef Damu at The Hindu’s Car Free Sunday at Besant Nagar beach promenade on October 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chef K Damodharan releasing The Lockdown Cookbook at Elliots Beach in Chennai on Sunday. Socail activist Kamakshi Subramanian, Student Kharnika Konank , Chef Harish Rao food blogger Dr. Nithya Franklin and Cookbook author Sharmila Ribeiro are in the picture. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Currently Chef Damu is the president of the South Indian Chef Association, and is a member of the World Association of Cooks Society. He has judged over 10,000 cooking competitions, including the popular Cooku with Comali, which aired on Star Vijay. He has authored 29 cookery books, too. The book, which highlights nutritious meals, illustrates how easy it is to prepare them and focus on good health without compromising on taste. The Lockdown Cookbook, has 104 recipes, in total, and is divided into three sections: From the family recipe book; the Locavore and Eating right to stay healthy. It has a curated collection of recipes that require less oil, less or no deep frying, and made using mostly locally grown vegetables. The recipes are also easy to comprehend and prepare. Recipes have been sourced from popular chefs, food researchers and of course, talented home cooks. The first copy of the book was received by the guest of honour, Mrs Kamakshi Subramaniam, the 96-year-old sosocialcail activist.

The book is priced at ₹299 and will be available for sale at the venue or can be purchased online at publications.thehindugroup.com. Email bookstore@thehindu.co.in. For details, call 18001021878.