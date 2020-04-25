The Good Gut: nutritionist Shonali Sabherwal live on Instagram @thehinduweekend

Whether it’s boredom, overwork, indulgence or self-care, we all turn to food to provide joy and comfort. Most of us during the lockdown find that while most food is healthy-ish, one snack in the day, or a few tipples in the evening can cause indigestion. Sweets, alcohol, and refined foods all damage the gut over a period of time. However with the right foods we can easily bring our body back into balance. Vasudha Rai, The Hindu columnist and author of Glow, will be in conversation with Shonali Sabherwal, macrobiotic nutritionist, chef and author of The Detox Diet, this Sunday at 5 pm to talk about easy ways to reset your gut. Sabherwal will share recipes, talk about gut-friendly foods and habits that will help you indulge just a little bit more.

Live on Instagram @thehinduweekend, tomorrow, April 26, from 5 pm.