The ever-bubbling cauldron of Kayasth cuisine

Once a year, a gentleman came to our house with his retinue of workers and a little hillock of implements. He was a cook, and not just any cook, but a Kayasth cook. He would light up a bed of coal fire on which he would place a huge kadhai. And then he cooked the most delicious lamb curry I’ve ever eaten — for a group of 200 people (100 invited, 100 gate-crashers) who used to gather for the New Year’s Eve party at our place every year.

Years later, I can still recall the taste of the meat. That’s because Kayasth food is something I can’t have enough of. Unfortunately, there are hardly any restaurants or eateries that serve Kayasth food. But there are certainly some nice books written by Kayasths about their food.

Layered tapestry

We were cleaning up our bookshelves when I found a book that I had been looking for — Mrs LC’s Table: Stories about Kayasth Food and Culture by Anoothi Vishal. “The Kayasth way of life — and their cuisine, as an intrinsic part of it — is one of the truest manifestations of India’s splendid Ganga-Jamuni culture; the blending of Indo-Islamic influences, resulting in a rich, layered tapestry, an expression of the idea of syncretic, ‘secular’ India,” she writes.

Kayasth food is a great example of an ever-bubbling cauldron. Various culinary influences have enriched it. The community, scribes for the Mughals and later, administrators for the Raj, embraced the cuisines of both rulers.

Madhur Jaffrey, another Kayasth, writes about the cuisine in many of her books. Her memoir, Climbing the Mango Trees, mentions some of the meals in their Delhi home. There was nothing strange about 40 people sitting down for a dinner of “venison kebabs laden with cardamom, tiny quail with hints of cinnamon, chickpea shoots stir-fried with green chillies and ginger, and small new potatoes brown with flecks of cumin and mango powder.”

In A Taste of India, she writes of food served on winter days in Delhi. “My favourite food was game; black buck meatballs, roasted Siberian goose… and duck or quail cooked with cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, bay leaves, nutmeg and yoghurt. We ate the game with aromatic basmati rice or with roomali roti.”

Many dishes in Kayasth kitchens were culled from different parts of the North. Among the first communities to be educated, Kayasths studied and worked across north India — from Delhi and Patna to Lucknow, Agra and Allahabad. They were also among the first to serve Western foods. Sheila Dhar, in her wonderful book, Raga ’n Josh, writes about the most delectable goodies she ate as a child, prepared by her uncle and aunt’s khansama, Naggu.

“Sometimes Taiji would bring along her khansama Naggu as a special treat for the Delhi household, as they considered him a wizard of a cook who could turn out cakes, puddings and other ‘English’ delicacies quite outside the beat of the Delhi kitchen.”

These are books I read and re-read to get a virtual taste of one of my favourite cuisines. Jaffrey writes: “The dahi baras would melt in our mouths with the minimum of resistance... This to us was heaven.” For me, too. Albeit, a second-hand heaven.

The writer likes reading and writing about food as much as he does cooking and eating it. Well, almost.