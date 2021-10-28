Sweets to spinach

The creators of Mysurpa have now launched a concept food store, encouraging families to shop together

When Sri Krishna Sweets, established in 1948, reinvented the traditional Mysore Pak sweet, their creamy, melt-in-the mouth version, named Mysurpa quickly dominated the market. Now, Muralis Market, a new concept food store on Venkatnarayana Road in T Nagar is attempting to change the way you shop for groceries.

Sprawled across 5,500 square feet, the store heaves with fruits, vegetables, dairy products, baked goodies and spices, as well as ready to eat food that includes vegetable biryani, momos and, of course, that Chennai staple: idlis with chutney.

Conceptualised and launched by Sneha Murali, the project has been a work in progress for four years, which includes the inevitable delays caused by the challenges of the pandemic. “The lockdown period proved to be valuable as we learnt a lot about changing lifestyles and consumer requirements,” says Sneha, who joined the family owned firm eight years ago, and trained under her father, M Murali, chairman, Muralis Market and managing director, Sri Krishna Sweets.

WHAT’S IN YOUR BOX Known for their range of festive hampers Sri Krishna Sweets, presents the Naivedyam and Thala Deepavali hamper.

They also have launched the Ramayana series of gift boxes, which depict scenes from seven segments of the epic.

Apart from this there will be a counter offering freshly made chakka pradhaman and ada pradhaman on Deepavali day on pre-order. For pre-order, call: 9500510999.

Discussing the renewed focus on eating healthy, Murali says they “cater to this new normal lifestyle,” adding that the response has been encouraging. The store offers value added services such as ‘shop and chop’ in the vegetable section, which is popular with senior citizens. And there is a ‘fast food’ counter serving traditional snacks from kozhukattai to mor kali. Sneha adds, “This has been envisaged to be a one stop shop for quality coffee powder, asafoetida, pickles, podis, thokkus and more.”

Their shelves of freshly-made, local products are where they stand out from other gourmet stores. “We identified small manufacturers across Tamil Nadu. We source it from them, and do the branding at our factory in Chennai. We offer 85 types of appalams, vadams, pickles from across Tamil Nadu and Andhra, cold pressed oils, butter and more” says Sneha.

If you are in the mood for International cuisine, try the Korean bun or continental bakes from the deli, which offers freshly baked breads through the day. They also offer handcrafted preservative free wheat pasta and noodles, flavoured with carrots, beetroot and spinach.

Intimidated by the spread? Sneha says you just need to ask for help: We not only stock exotic ingredients but also teach customers who wish to know how to use them.” Murali adds that the vision is to create a space for families: “My one-and-a -half year old grand kid can already identify quite a few spices and legumes,” he says, adding “Families should come and shop together with their children as a fun way of teaching them to identify vegetables and fruits.

Muralis Market is on Venkatnarayana Road, T Nagar and in Venus Colony, Alwarpet.