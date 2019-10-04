Keep the kebabs coming

Party balloons, foot-tapping music, waiters dressed in orange and black hurrying around... the mood is festive at newly-opened Barbeque Nation at Fun Mall. The chain is known for its live on-the-table grill experience. “You can add your choice of seasonings from lemon, black pepper or chilli flavours and barbecue the kebabs before savouring them, piping hot,” says M Chinna, chef and city head.

At this 134th outlet, the ambitious menu attempts to offer something for everyone, so there are rotis, gravies and biriyani sharing space with pizzas, pastas and south Indian fare. They also offer panipuri, shawarma and dosas, as well as a range of relatively exotic meats such as duck, quail, turkey, and rabbit. As we settle down, Cajun-spiced baby potatoes make an appearance. I dunk the buttery wedges in mango-mint chutney and savour the flavours. Next, it is time for the zafrani paneer tikka. The paneer cubes are succulent and marinated with minimal spices.

Oriental grilled vegetables and Mexican mushrooms at the Barbeque Nation | Photo Credit: S.SIVA SARAVANAN

The restaurant primarily uses marinades made with curd, Kashmiri chillies and coriander powder. They also spice up the food with their signature mustard paste. For clients who prefer more international flavours, there is Peri Peri and teriyaki dressing.

The spread includes a range of grilled veggies. Try the creamy, spicy baingan. Also the crisp okra, dusted with ground spices. I follow it up with bell peppers, broccoli and corn-on-the-cob. An interesting sweet and tangy grilled pineapple continues the line up. The non-vegetarians at the table dig into chilli-garlic prawns, melt-in-the mouth sheekh mutton kebabs, and chicken tangri kebabs. Unfortunately the fish on offer here is basa, imported from Vietnam, which was popular a few years ago but has fallen out of favour as Indian chefs now prefer to focus on healthier, locally-sourced seafood.

The Barbeque Nation @ Third Floor, Fun Mall, Avinashi Road

HITS: Zafrani paneer tikka, chilli-garlic prawns

MISSES: Rice and gravy

MEAL FOR TWO: ₹ 1600

Call: 70241-23576/ 70241-23585

You can make a meal of the ‘unlimited’ starters, given how wide the variety is. However, if you need your rice-and-curry fix, there is a buffet as well. I sample a few spoonfuls of rice and gravy, as I await for a freshly-made pizza topped with mozarella and split olives. The buffet spread includes an indulgent dessert counter, laden with cheese cakes, brownies, mousses, ice creams, gulab jamuns, and crisp and hot jelabis. There is kulfi too. Try the paan-flavoured version that comes with a dash of gulkand, pistachios, chopped almonds, and walnuts.

If you want to throw a surprise birthday party, let the manager know in advance. As you wind up your meal, they ring in the celebrations with a free birthday cake and all the waiters join in for an impromptu birthday song....