This roadside eatery in Thiruvananthapuram serves over a dozen sides with dosas

January 24, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

Dosa from a thattukada is usually relished with sambar, coconut chutney — red or white or onion chutney. But at Santhosh Kumar V’s thattukada at Kavalloor near Vattiyoorkavu, there are more than a dozen sides that comes with the plump thattu dosas.

The roadside cart is parked far from the main road. Once you reach Mannarakkonam, ask for Santhosh Chettante Thattukada or find it on Google Maps where it is listed by name. It has become so popular thanks to social media, that anyone in the locality would guide you there. That’s what we did.

Santhosh’s catering unit had to be closed during the lockdown. When the restrictions were lifted, he opened the thattukada, serving dosas with sambar and two chutneys. “Since I didn’t want it to be a run-of-the-mill thattukada increased the number of sides over the last two years,” says Santhosh.

“Take whichever chutney or curry you want. It is free,” laughs Santhosh. We tasted everything and it was difficult to say which one was the best. On the menu were chutneys made of green chilli-onion, sauteed red chilli-onion, tomato-onion, onion-tamarind, and ginger-onion, in addition to two varieties of coconut chutney. There were two types of dosappodi (gunpowder) as well. And then there were manga uppilittathu (salted mangoes), a semi-gravy curry made with potato, chickpeas and onions — more like the filling of masala dosa, and a thoran (stir fry) that has chickpeas, coconut and spices.

The thattu is open from 7.30am to 11am and 6pm to 9.30pm. “We have idli in the morning. But there won’t be many side dishes then,” he says.

Rasavada, ullivada (onion fritters) and omelettes are also available. “I try to come up with new dishes. On Sundays, I include avial in the morning menu and it is a big hit with families. Some 250-300 people come daily and the number goes up on weekends,” Santhosh adds.

The eatery is closed on Mondays.