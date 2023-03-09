March 09, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Thandai is as important for Holi as colours. If you have missed drinking a glass or two of the nutty, milky drink with the heady flavour of rose, cardamom and saffron coupled with a touch of black pepper and fennel, worry not; you can still enjoy the flavours whenever you want it, in many innovative forms.

For instance, there is thandai ice cream. Brands are introducing this flavour to serve th flavour after the Holi season ends. Brands like Naturals and NIC Ice Creams are seeing greater demand for their thandai flavours. NIC’s thandai ice cream, according to a company release is made with the regular ingredients along with a special thandai syrup.

If you prefer something else in this weather, a thandai-spiced latte or a thandai-flavoured frappuccino serves the purpose. These flavours are part of the Starbucks spring collection. The thandai spice frappuccino and latte are topped with pistachio and waffles mix.

Making a cup of thandai coffee at home is possible with Coffeeza, a coffee brand. Coffeeza introduced a thandai-flavoured coffee capsule to make it feasible for anyone who wants it at work or home or wants a dessert-like coffee. Rahul Aggarwal, CEO and founder of Coffeeza says, “While we are working to bring new flavours in our coffee range we realised thandai is not just unique but popular, especially at this time of the year. The blend with a traditional touch is curated with medium-roasted Arabica coffee and notes of cardamom, almonds and fennel seeds.” It is best served hot or cold? “ It’s a great summer drink; best enjoyed as a chilled milk-based latte or iced coffee. It is in two forms - the aluminium coffee capsules and ground coffee so everyone can enjoy this unique blend.”

The thandai range of desserts/drinks — coffee, chocolate, cheesecake or ice cream — is crafted keeping two thoughts in mind, says Ashmeet Dua of Hyderabad-based dessert brand Xocolatl. “Traditional desserts like cheesecake that should be able to carry something different at a party. For a Holi party, the thandai is a must. As thandai drink is common, some people prefer to get a cheesecake, chocolate or ice cream in that flavour. The thought is to stay true to the festivities and still offer variety.”

According to Ashmeet, it is the thandai essence made of rose, fennel and dry fruit mix that is important in a dessert. Mumbai-based dessert brand Love and Cheesecake which specialises in mithai-inspired cheesecakes, mentions their thandai cheesecake is made with a rich vanilla sponge, creamy mascarpone frosting, saffron rose syrup and garnished with pistachios — the classic Holi flavour. The cheesecake is eggless and available in glasses or as half and one kilogram cakes.

Thandai chocolate from ITC Fabelle is a limited collection. Their chocolates are crafted with a splash of thandai-infused milk chocolate ganache and crunchy almond bits.