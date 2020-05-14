Food

Thai chefs cook for others made jobless by COVID-19

A volunteer prepares free lunch boxes for low-income communities during the COVID-19 outbreak in Bangkok

A volunteer prepares free lunch boxes for low-income communities during the COVID-19 outbreak in Bangkok   | Photo Credit: SOE ZEYA TUN

Professional chefs on Wednesday started cooking up around 40,000 lunches in Thailand’s capital for communities affected by the COVID-19.

Chef Hugs, a local charity, hired 200 chefs and dozens of taxi drivers, many of whom are currently living on very little income, for the 10-day project. Some of the chefs are from renowned restaurants across the city.

“I am a cook and I don’t have work now. I am in trouble, but I know there are people who are far worse off, so I want to do this for them,” said Thanyalak Suttama, preparing trays of ground meat.

All chefs involved in the project are receiving 400 baht ($12) a day, while taxi drivers are earning 300 baht ($9) for transporting the food to 50 low-income communities across Bangkok. Around 4,000 meals are being made each day.

Thailand on Wednesday reported no new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time in two months as the government considered easing more restrictions on businesses.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 4:01:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/food/thai-chefs-cook-for-others-made-jobless-by-covid-19/article31581977.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY