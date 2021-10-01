Tap that! Three microbreweries to try in Bengaluru

01 October 2021 15:40 IST

These breweries in the city could factor in your weekend plans

Hopshaus Indiranagar

Located on Indiranagar’s 12th Main, this new taproom and kitchen is an offshoot of the Hopshaus Botanical Brewery & Kitchen in Whitefield. With chef Vikas Seth at the helm, the menu presents small plates of slow-cooked food. Specialities include pesto-tossed vegetables in bite-sized cones, spiced pita pillows with hummus and regional delights such as the Kadaknath chicken curry and other signature favourites.

Apart from the draught beer collection on tap, there are a range of creative cocktails to be enjoyed. From the Purple Compass made of blue tea, citrus fruits, white rum and Martini Bianco, to the Whiskey-Brisky which blends fresh fruits and a dash of Kaffir lime, the menu at Hopshaus is bound to have something for everyone.

Advertising

Advertising

Where: 12th Main Road, Indiranagar

Price: ₹ 1200 for two

Geist

Shopping can be thirsty business and this microbrewery in Orion Mall helps take the edge off. In a bid to cater to every taste in town, Geist offers regular short eats, burgers and pizzas alongside traditional Indian dishes with a modern day twist. Dishes such as puliyogare corn grits, mango meen moilee and pulled pork idli are bound to whet one’s curiosity and appetite.

Multiple varieties of fresh craft beer made at the Geist production brewery, apart from classic cocktails such James Bond’s Vesper Martini and the Mexican Firing Squad Special and mocktails like Salt Bae and Detox, a heady blend of coffee, coconut syrup and green tea, make Geist a popular hangout choice for tipplers and teetotallers alike.

Where: Orion Mall, Malleshwaram

Price: ₹ 1200 for two (without alcohol)

Tiger Tiger

This brewery on Sarjapur Road boasts a wide range of craft beer. From the Weizenbock, a German-style strong ale and the Gretzer, a Polish oak-smoked wheat malt, to Belgian Wit and the American Pale Ale, Tiger Tiger has it all to say nothing of their unique cocktails put together by mixologist Rashid K known for his use of flowers and herbs in his concoctions.

Famous for their home made baked nachos, one can also enjoy fried calamari rings, crispy fried lavash and other bar bites such as lemon chicken, kheema balls, ghee roast and more at Tiger Tiger.

Where: Sarjapur Road

Price: ₹ 1500 for two