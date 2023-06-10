HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu Police Museum grounds in Chennai hosts a cultural food festival

As the Tamil Nadu Police music band played songs by Ilaiyaraaja, crowds immersed themselves in trying regional flavours from across the country.

June 10, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated June 12, 2023 11:01 am IST

Shreya Banerjee
Chat stalls at the venue were a major crowd puller

Chat stalls at the venue were a major crowd puller | Photo Credit: Srinath M

The Police Museum grounds at Egmore is embroidered with tall trees, an imposing red walled museum and an intriguing curio shop. Recently, a cultural food festival organised at the venue saw a flurry of sights, sounds and smells. Inaugurated by Chef K Damodharan and Samoondeswari IPS, Joint Commissioner, headquarters Greater Chennai, the evening drew 800 people.  

Inside the police museum

Inside the police museum | Photo Credit: Srinath M

The ground was punctuated with stalls serving food from States across the country. From Madras biriyani, Arabian kebabs, Indo-Chinese meals, Bengali food, Kongu cuisine, Japan cakes, local street food delicacies like samosas and banana fritters, ice cream, Kumbakonam degree coffee, and an array of chats from North India were all hits with the public. 

Hot selling Madras biriyani on display

Hot selling Madras biriyani on display | Photo Credit: Srinath M

“The event was primarily for children,” says Samoondeswari IPS. “The jail department [officials], police and judges have visited the museum so the food festival was organised mainly to highlight our museum before the public,” adds the Joint Commissioner. 

The museum was inaugurated in September 2021. According to Samoondeswari, of late, many cultural programmes like dance festivals have been organised to draw people to the museum. However, the overwhelming turnout at the food festival was a symbol of its imminent success.  

