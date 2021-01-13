Talking temple foods with Shoba Narayan and Rakesh Raghunathan

13 January 2021 11:34 IST

Shoba Narayan and Rakesh Raghunathan on the myriad ways in which temple foods are interlinked with life

When two people who have made it their life’s mission to document food history and tradition meet, there’s plenty for them to talk about. In a recent Zoom interaction for The Hindu Weekend, author Shoba Narayan and chef and TV host Rakesh Raghunathan compared notes on how religious, agricultural and social practices were interlinked in various parts of India.

Also Read Finding faith in sacred meals

Advertising

Advertising