Onam sadhya, at your doorstep

27 August 2020

Celebrating Onam in Chennai? Stay safe in the comfort of your home, and order in an elaborate sadhya for the family

Feast in a box

For this Onam, Malgudi restaurant at Savera has come up with a takeaway menu which comprises 26 vegetarian dishes. The festive lunch for two, neatly packed, has Kerala items such as sharkara varatti, ulli vada, mathalangai eruserry, toran, olan, kalan, avial and more. For dessert there is unniappam, paal ada payasam and parippu pradhaman.

@Savera, Mylapore, the takeaway feast is available from August 29 till September 1. Cost ₹945, all inclusive. For pre-booking, call 9710947361.

The flavours of Onam

Guests can order vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis via Qmin from Taj Coromandel, Taj Connemara, Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa, and Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway.

Indulge in delicacies like avial and mathanga vanpayar erissery from Taj Coromandel; mutton coconut fry and palada payasam from Taj Connemara; pumpkin eriserry and pal ada pradhaman from Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa; and Travancore chicken fry and eali ada from Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway

Qmin boxes are available from August 29 to 31. To place your order, call 1800 266 7646 or visit www.qmin.co.in. Menu prices are followed for each restaurant.

Multitude of flavours

The Westin Chennai Velachery is set to bring the sadhya to you through its delivery programme, Marriott on Wheels. The spread of 21 items comprises quintessentials like Kerala red rice, aviyal, kaalan, olan, kappa pulichathu (curried tapioca) and traditional dessert.

@Westin Chennai Velachery, the menu is available from August 29 till September 1. Priced at ₹1,000 plus taxes, serves two. To order, call 8939892056

Pocket friendly

Gokul Prashanth has launched Belly Boy, a home-delivery model for homecooked food. He, along with his mother, cooks and supplies both vegetarian and non-vegetarian breakfast, lunch and dinner on a daily basis on ECR, OMR, Velachery and nearby areas. They offer Onasadhya comprising 20 items.

@Belly Boy, Thalambur, pre-book the sadhya to be delivered on September 1. Priced at ₹400 for one person. To order, call 9962014707.

Traditional twist

The festive menu at Thaligai this year has both takeaway and dine-in options. The sadhya here has 23 items, which includes chakka pradhaman and pal ada pradhaman, the traditional Kerala dessert. Puliyodarai, the Tamil Nadu special also finds its way into the menu, along with pineapple rasam.

@Thaligai, Mylapore, only on August 29 and 31. Dine-in sadhya costs ₹525 and takeaway costs ₹575. To pre-book, call 9791272888.

Kerala in Chennai

Gossip Fusion Bistro’s elaborate onasadhya includes non-vegetarian meals. The restaurant also offers a special snack menu to celebrate the festival with Kerala delights such as kizhi parotta (parotta wrapped in banana leaf with choice of gravy), chai kadai pazham pori and fish/meat cutlet, and Wayanad chicken fry, along with kattan chaya and Sulaimani chaya.

@Gossip Fusion Bistro, ECR. Vegetarian sadhya costs ₹699 (both dine-in and home delivery) and non-vegetarian meal costs ₹899. To book, call 9940244569.