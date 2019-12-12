Take a walk through south-east Asia at YouMee

Ever shopped at Orion Mall, Malleswaram, and had a craving for sushi that just had to be satiated? Well, you are in luck because YouMee, a restaurant serving Japanese and other Asian cuisine, opened a few months ago on the Upper Ground floor. The location means that you can either enjoy your meal outside as you people watch against the backdrop of the lake or have a quiet meal inside. Quiet in actual fact because there is no music, soothing or otherwise, when we visit, making for a nice change. The restaurant doesn’t have the feel of a fine dining space but that does not mean the vibe is totally casual either. What is Japan without manga? And so, the walls have manga art on them as do the placemats.

The main thing, however, is the food, the majority of which is garnished with microgreens. After helping ourselves to the accompaniments of diced cucumber and carrot and peanuts we start with spicy mushroom and chives dumpling accompanied by a trio of sauces that my companion pronounces excellent. In our experience, vegetarian dumplings usually compare unfavourably with their non-vegetarian counterparts but these dumplings not only look appetising (delicately folded and a lovely green colour) but taste good too, peppery and packed with finely cut water chestnut (we cannot pick up on the taste however), black fungus as well as carrots.

You Mee Shop 9A, Level Upper Ground, Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway, Dr. Rajkumar Road, Malleswaram

Hits: YouMee signature ramen

Misses: Shiitake Don

Meal for two: ₹2000

Call 8448483953

The volcano roll made with crab stick, cucumber and mayo comes with the salmon perched on top of the roll and speckles of green fish roe. While being a bit of a struggle to eat the Dark Side Roll without being messy, the effort is worth it. The soya sauce, however, is provided in the bottle which doesn’t really match the aesthetics of the place. We then move on to the main course with Shiitake Don, which is shiitake mushrooms tossed in Donburi sauce served with togarashi spiced rice. The mushrooms look like meat, with the glaze of BBQ sauce and have good bite and texture. But as my companion points out, the rice with its colourful peppers and brightly coloured corn, is more reminiscent of Mexican flavours than Asian.

The highlight of our meal was the YouMee signature ramen with grilled chicken, prawn, calamari, seasonal greens, wakame, bamboo shoots, and half an egg in miso ginger broth. You can choose to have your broth either light, spicy or rich and choose from white wheat noodles, healthy purple or handmade noodles for an extra charge of ₹95. The broth is spiced but is not spicy. However, there is a good umami flavour. The noodles are silky smooth and the grilled chicken is excellent the calamari (not as good).

We end our meal with Mogo Mogo tea with its notes of bananas, mango, melons and guava. You can smell the fruity flavours as well as taste it.