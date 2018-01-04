Tadaa! Dinner’s ready

In the country of masalas, the right quality, balance and taste are pivotal. But gone are the days when we could spend hours in the kitchen whipping up delicious dishes or recreating recipes from our granny’s book in the hustling-bustling lifestyle of today. That’s where Ycook steps in with Tadaa! — their range of ready-to-eat precooked vegetables, tubers, lentils and fruits.

Aspiring to encourage people to eat healthier food, the Bengaluru-based food innovation start-up is facilitating a balance between convenient cooking and a tasty meal. But what really sets them apart is their mastery over the art of extending the shelf life of food without additives or preservatives.

Explains Gayathri Swahar, the marketing director and co-founder of Ycook, “These just-boiled, minimally processed, open-the-pack and eat-away meals are what the future of food consumption is going to be. At the same time, our goal was to ensure home-cooked food is given the encouragement it needs. And the added bonus of having a range of packaged food, that is just boiled naturally without any additives or preservatives and can be stored in normal room temperature without refrigeration for up to a year, is the icing on the cake.”

The brainchild of Janardhan Swahar, Vijay Reddy and Gayathri Swahar, the company started in 2011 and was recently conferred with an award from the President of India, for being one of the top three food start-ups in the country, during World Food India 2017.

Gayathri adds, “When it comes to good food in India, there is a need for convenience. But there are not many options in the market that are affordable, customisable and healthy. Also, we realised that in the consumption cycle, cold storage in India doesn’t have a strong base.

A lot of food gets wasted. We decided to use technology to extend the shelf life of these products to normal room temperature for upto a year.”

They did that by removing the air inside the packing to create a vacuum, and then boiling it to kill any microbes inside.

“As an alternative to the refrigeration cycle, this allows us to minimally process the food, package conveniently and ensure the products retain their natural freshness and taste,” she explains.

Gayathri says it all began when the thought occurred to them, “Why do we need to cook when we can give a product that is ready-to-eat, convenient and fast? Now with our product range, we re-branded ourselves last year as Tadaa! in the market.”

The company began with boiled sweet corn cobs, and today has kabuli chana, rajma, tuvar dal, baby potatoes, sweet potatoes, tapioca and baby corn available in most modern retail chains across India.

She further explains that — to ensure their products remain consistent — they went back to an entire backward integration, starting from the farm. “The best ingredients come only from the best seed. So we use centralised nurseries where saplings are germinated, then given to farmers.

Around 1,500 farmers are continuously working with us now, with an expanding database. We go and harvest it at the proper time. We also ensure farmers are trained and equipped. We have a zero pesticide residue in all our products.”

It doesn’t stop there, Gayathri says. “Going full cycle, post-harvest, the crop leftovers are converted into fodder and supplied to dairy farms, and the cow dung from the farms is used to create vermi-compost, which is supplied back to the farmer.”