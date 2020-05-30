Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well: Virginia Woolf
Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
1/10
1. On May 31, 1895, Dr. John Harvey _____ and his brother got their patent for ‘flaked cereal’, a soft breakfast food which was easy to chew and originally intended to be an aphrodisiac. They experimented and developed a mixture of wheat, oats, and corn which was baked at high temperatures for a long period of time, to break down starch molecules in the grain. What is this common breakfast item you usually have with milk?
1. This dish was once voted No.4 on ‘Top 10 dishes to eat before you die’. Described as ‘The plate-covering, paper-thin pancake is made from rice and lentils, cooked to lacy perfection on a hot griddle. What creates the more-ish flavour is a spiced concoction of mashed cooked potatoes and fried onions, served with a liberal dose of garlicky chutney.’ What yummy dish is this?
1. This simple but satisfying dish was first found in a Latin recipe book from the 5th century. It is just sliced bread soaked in an egg/milk mix and then fried. It has various names but is usually known by either one of two names in India. One refers to a European country that is known for its sweet cuisine and the other is an Indian city known more for its spicy vada pavs. What are the popular names of this dish?
1. This popular traditional south Indian dish has several names, most of which come from the combination of the local word for salt and flour. It is a thick porridge made from dry roasted wheat middlings of durum wheat and various vegetables and spices. The skill in preparing the dish is getting the amount of water right to get a consistency you desire. What dish is this?
1. This dish gets its name from the Malayalam word for ‘portioned’. It is made by steaming cylinders of ground rice with coconut shavings. Traditionally perforated coconut shells attached to bamboo stalks are also used. The dish is usually had with sugar and a banana. What dish is this that is also found in Indonesia and Malaysia with a slight variation of the same name?
1. This dish has been referenced in Tamil Sangam literature from the 1st century AD and is a staple breakfast dish in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Sri Lanka. It is known by either of two names, both having the same second word which means ‘pancake’. The first part of the name comes from the Tamil word which means ‘to beat’. Which dish is this that is known as ‘string hoppers’ in English?
1. This dish is essentially rice that has been parboiled, rolled, flattened and then dried into flakes and depending on how you cook can be either soft or crunchy. Due to the ability to absorb various flavours readily, it is a popular dish in various states. In the most popular version of this dish, it is infused with turmeric and then garnished with coconut, tomato, cilantro and boiled peanuts. What is this dish?
1. This rice dish gets its Tamil and Kannada names from the act of ‘bubbling up’ which is characteristic of the preparation of this dish. There are both spicy and sweet versions of this dish with the latter playing a major part in a Tamil harvest festival (which shares its name with the dish). What filling dish is this that is notorious for inducing sleep after a good heavy breakfast?
1. This dish which is popular in South India is unique as it has a sour taste, which is also the reason behind its name in most south Indian languages. Due to the fact that it doesn’t get spoilt easily, many families pack this for long distance travels or when going for a picnic. The sourness comes from the addition of either one of two ingredients. One is from the fruit of the Garcinia indica plant from the mangosteen family or the pulp which surrounds the fruits of a tree from the Fabaceae family. What are these two ingredients?
1. This quintessential dish is a stew that is a staple of any South Indian breakfast. It is made with various vegetables, lentils, chillies, many spices and tamarind broth. Legend has it that it is named after a Maratha ruler who tried to make dal curry when his chef wasn’t around. There are many variations of this dish with its own legion of fans and foes based on whether jaggery is added or not (which is how the QM prefers it). Which dish is this that has spurred many debates on social media?
Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism