Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. This dish which is popular in South India is unique as it has a sour taste, which is also the reason behind its name in most south Indian languages. Due to the fact that it doesn’t get spoilt easily, many families pack this for long distance travels or when going for a picnic. The sourness comes from the addition of either one of two ingredients. One is from the fruit of the Garcinia indica plant from the mangosteen family or the pulp which surrounds the fruits of a tree from the Fabaceae family. What are these two ingredients?