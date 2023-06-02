A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on cheese

1 / 10 | According to legend, on this day in 1070, a young boy was eating bread with sheep's milk cheese under a natural shelter in Roquefort-sur-Soulzon. He saw a beautiful girl and abandoned his food. When he returned a few months later to the spot he saw that a mold mould had changed the cheese. Its taste now had a sharp tang, and eventually became famous. Under EU Law, only those cheeses aged in the same way are called Roquefort. Where did the boy take shelter?

Answer : A cave; only cheeses aged in caves in that area are Roquefort.

2 / 10 | Cheddar, one of the most popular hard cheeses in the world, is known for its sharp taste. To make it identifiable, a tiny amount of 'Annatto' is added. Made from the seeds of the achiote tree, what characteristic does it impart to cheddar cheese?

Answer : The orange colour

3 / 10 | Edam is a cheese that does not go bad, but only hardens. It is usually covered with red paraffin wax and can be stored for up to 6 six months. This resulted in its popularity amongst a particular group of people in the 17th and 18th centuries. Where was this cheese popular?

Answer : On ships for long sea voyages

4 / 10 | Pule cheese, the world's most expensive cheese, is made from the milk of certain species of domestic animals from Serbia. Valued at $600 per pound, it is so expensive because there are only around 100 jennies that are milked for pule making. To make half a Kg kilo of this cheese it takes three 3 liters litres of milk from what type of animal?

Answer : Donkeys (A jenny is a female donkey)

5 / 10 | One of the reasons cheese can be addictive, is that it contains trace amounts of a naturally occurring compound that comes from the cow's liver. The same compound has been used as a pain medication for more than 200 years and is usually obtained from poppies. What compound is this, named after the Greek god of dreams?

Answer : Morphine

6 / 10 | Albertville is a town in France renowned for its Beaufort cheese. One of the by-products of making the cheese is whey. The city collects this whey, adds bacteria to it to transforms it into biogas. This gas is then fed through an engine which heats water to 90°C. The result of this process makes Albertville unique as it produces what important entity using cheese?

Answer : Electricity (2800 MWh/yr)

7 / 10 | Credem Bank in Parma, Italy, takes a particular entity from local producers in exchange for cheap loans. They charge a small fee to ensure the item matures properly (2 yrs two years) in the bank vault, and if the loan defaults, then the item is sold. What items are these which are currently valued at over $200 million?

Answer : Parmesan cheese wheels

8 / 10 | Blessed are the Cheesemakers is a novel by Sarah-Kate Lynch set in an Irish dairy farm. The title is a tribute to a line from a Monty Python film, where the listeners mishear something that Jesus Christ says during his Sermon on the Mount. What does he actually say, which is mentioned in the Gospel of Matthew?

Answer : Blessed are the peacemakers

9 / 10 | Cheesemakers in a particular English county used to make moulds for their cheese in the shape of a grinning cat. This was because their dairy farms had lots of mice, so they had tabby cats that were happy to hunt the mice. They used to slice the cheese from the tail end till the last remaining piece, which was just the face. Which county was this and in which story would you come across a character inspired by this?

Answer : The Cheshire cat in Alice in Wonderland