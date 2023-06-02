HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on cheese
Premium

Each sort of cheese reveals a pasture of a different green, under a different sky: Italo Calvino

June 02, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on cheese
There are over 2,000 varieties of cheeses worldwide.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 10 | According to legend, on this day in 1070, a young boy was eating bread with sheep’s milk cheese under a natural shelter in Roquefort-sur-Soulzon. He saw a beautiful girl and abandoned his food. When he returned a few months later to the spot he saw that a mold mould had changed the cheese. Its taste now had a sharp tang, and eventually became famous. Under EU Law, only those cheeses aged in the same way are called Roquefort. Where did the boy take shelter?
Answer : A cave; only cheeses aged in caves in that area are Roquefort.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / food / food / food and dining (general) / fast-food / food safety / cheeses / society / World / people / nutrition and diet / diet (health) / The Hindu Quizzes

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.