Sunday Quiz: names of food items

1. In 1889, King Umberto I of Italy and his beautiful wife, the queen, visited Naples. Legend has it that, being tired of the French cuisine popular in other parts of Europe, she asked for the most famous pizza maker in Naples. On her request, Raffaele Esposito made three different pizzas for the queen. A pizza marinara with garlic, a pizza napoli with anchovies and a new one with just red tomato sauce, white mozzarella and a sprig of green basil (the colours of the Italian flag). She loved it, and as a tribute he named the pizza after her. What was the queen’s name?