Sunday Quiz: names of food items
Sunday Quiz: names of food items
Ask not what you can do for your country. Ask what’s for lunch: Orson Welles
Sunday Quiz: names of food items
1/10
1. On August 29, 1896, the Chinese ambassador, Li Hung Chang, visited New York City and hosted a dinner for both American and Chinese dignitaries. To satisfy both their tastes, his chef is supposed to have come up with a dish composed of celery, bean sprouts, and meat in a tasty sauce. It has since become a staple at restaurants and is served either spicy or sweet. The American version has a fried egg on top. What dish that gets its name from the Cantonese for ‘mixed bits’ is this?
1. In 1889, King Umberto I of Italy and his beautiful wife, the queen, visited Naples. Legend has it that, being tired of the French cuisine popular in other parts of Europe, she asked for the most famous pizza maker in Naples. On her request, Raffaele Esposito made three different pizzas for the queen. A pizza marinara with garlic, a pizza napoli with anchovies and a new one with just red tomato sauce, white mozzarella and a sprig of green basil (the colours of the Italian flag). She loved it, and as a tribute he named the pizza after her. What was the queen’s name?
1. Chongqing, Chengdu, Zigong and Buddhist vegetarian are the four sub-styles of a specific type of cuisine that has its roots in Sichuan, a landlocked province in China. The area’s warm and damp climate led to the development of this spicy style of cuisine as advocated by traditional Chinese medicine. How better do we know this style of cuisine?
1. Farfalle are a type of pasta with a distinctive bow-tie shape that works with both cream and tomato sauce. Its name comes from the Italian word for the insect it supposedly resembles. What beautiful insect does the farfalle pasta resemble?
1. This very popular biscuit that’s usually paired with tea was created by Peak Freans, a bakery in London, in 1874 to commemorate the marriage of the Grand Duchess Maria Alexandrovna of Russia to Prince Alfred. The biscuit became a huge hit, especially in Spain where after the civil war they mass manufactured and exported it to use up a surplus of wheat. What biscuits are these?
1. Harpadon nehereus is a type of lizardfish that makes a very popular dish once dried and fried. Its odour is extremely powerful, and hence it is not transported on passenger trains. Legend has it that these fish used to be sent by the mail train from Bombay to other inland parts. These mail trains were known as ‘Daak’, and this is rumoured to be the origin of the fish’s strange name. How better do we know this odd-looking fish?
1. This is a type of hot sauce made from a paste of chilli peppers, distilled vinegar, garlic and some spices. It is a favoured sauce for seafood and spring rolls, and is even used in cocktails and chips. Its origins are mysterious, but it’s supposed to have been first made by Thanom Chakkapak, a Thai woman from the Si Racha province. What is the name of this sauce?
1. Dame Nellie _____ was an Australian soprano singer who was a worldwide sensation during the Victorian era. Born Helen Mitchell, her nickname comes from the city she was born in, Melbourne. When she visited London in 1892, the French chef of the Savoy Hotel paid tribute to her by inventing a new dessert made of peaches and raspberry sauce with vanilla ice cream, and named it after her. What was her full name and what popular dessert is named after her?
1. Ignacio Anaya was a Mexican chef whose nickname was a short form of ‘Ignacio’. One day in 1940, four women who were regulars at his restaurant asked for a different snack from the usual. Anaya improvised by adding melted cheese and pickled jalapeño to freshly fried pieces of corn tortillas. When asked what it was called, he said it was his special. What was Anaya’s nickname, which the dish is known by, and which should remind you to restart your dance class soon?
1. This particular type of orange is known for having a sweeter and stronger taste than a normal orange. It got its name from the city of Tangier in northwestern Morocco, from where it was first shared with the world. What fruit is this that gives its name to songs by Led Zeppelin, Miley Cyrus and Prince?