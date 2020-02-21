Sunday breakfasts now have a Bengali flavour at Visakhapatnam’s Sweet India

It smells like Kolkata on Sunday mornings. Not surprising since there are crispy kachoris frying that will be served with aloo curry, or the Kolkata singhadas (samosas). Fresh, flavoured sandesh beckons and the whole lot can be washed down with the refreshing bhar (kulhad) chai. The Sunday breakfast menu at Sweet India at Dabagardens is hardly three weeks old, but it has caught on and Manoj Sharma, the branch head, and his team at the store say they have never been busier.

The restaurant has a modest seating arrangement at the first floor of the sweet shop. The menu is short with six dishes that changes every Sunday.

The one thing that is constant is the club kachori. “The club kachoris are the best. And you will find these only in Kolkata,” says Manoj.

I take his word and start with the kachoris, the size of a tennis ball, served with potatoes. It is the closest you can get to the Kolkata ones - kachoris stuffed with dal sautéed in hing. They are crisp and make a perfect marriage with the steaming and mildly spicy aloo curry.

The breakfast menu also has hot jalebis, pineapple sandesh and sandwiches. And who can resist biting into the hot flaky Kolkata samosa stuffed with aloo and green peas? Certainly, not me. This treat doesn’t really need an occasion, but just a wait till Sunday morning. Oh yes if you have a yen for Gujarati, try the sandwich dhokla. Layered with green chutney and drizzled with red sweet and tangy chutney, it melts in the mouth. Sweet India has for the first time ventured into breakfasts in the two decades of its existence in Visakhapatnam. Over the years, it has earned a name for its sweets, chai-time snacks and catering business. This, however, has not been an easy journey, says Manoj, who is a family member of Anil Joshi - who along with his father Ramavatar Joshi started the first Sweet India shop 50 years ago in Vizianagaram before stepping into Visakhapatnam market with two more stores. Those days the market for North Indian sweets and snacks was limited. As the city grew so did their business. This year, they will be opening up their third store at Ramnagar in the next two to three months.