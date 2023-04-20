Spice up your Iftar spread with these 5 Middle Eastern recipes

April 20, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

Looking to try something new for Iftar gatherings? Take your pick from these recipes for Persian kebabs, creamy Mughalai chicken korma, and decadent Haleem.

Chello Kebab Koobideh Preparation time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes Difficulty level – Intermediate Cuisine – Persian Type – Main course ADVERTISEMENT Recipe – Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway/ Chef Subimon Subhagan Dietary Preference - Non-Vegetarian Serves: 2 Ingredients Lamb leg (bone less) —150 grams

Lamb fat – 50 grams

Onion - 100 grams

White pepper – 10 grams

Saffron - a pinch

Parsley - 20 grams

Salt to taste Preparation Clean the lamb in cold water and set it aside to dry. Once dried, mince the meat. Take the lamb fat in a bowl. Add onion, parsley, saffron and white pepper to the mixture. Then add the minced meat to this mixture. Mix well. Take a Persian flat skewer and spread the mixture onto the skewer evenly. Once the mixture is flattened on the skewer, cook over the charcoal until it becomes well done Serve along with Arabian breads, rice and toum (garlic mayo) Joojeh Kebab Serves: 2 | Preparation time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes Difficulty level – Intermediate Cuisine – Persian Type – Starter Recipe – Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway/ Chef Subimon Subhagan Dietary Preference - Non-Vegetarian Ingredients Baby chicken leg (boneless) - 150 grams

Onion – 50 grams

Saffron - a pinch

White pepper - 10 grams

Lemon juice - 5 millilitre

Labneh (strained yogurt) - 20 grams

Oil - 20 millilitre

Butter – 5 grams

Burani Espanaaj Serves: 2 | Preparation time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes Difficulty level – Easy Cuisine – Persian Type – Appetizer Recipe – Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway/ Chef Subimon Subhagan Dietary Preference - Non-Vegetarian Ingredients Blanched spinach - 150 grams

Garlic - 5 grams

Kashk (a mixture of hung curd, sugar and salt) - 10 grams

White pepper - 5 grams

Saffron yogurt - 10 grams

Fried onion - 10 grams

Salt to taste Preparation Thoroughly wash the spinach in cold water. Once rinsed, blanch the spinach and cool off in Ice water. This will help retain the green colour. Keep it in a strainer to drain. Chop the spinach roughly. Add salt, white pepper, Kashk (a mixture of hung curd, sugar and salt) and fried onion to the chopped spinach. Serve along with warm pita bread. Recipes by Subimon Subhagan, chef, Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru. Chicken Korma Serves: 2 | Preparation time: 10 minutes | Marination time: 30 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes Difficulty level – Intermediate Cuisine – Mughlai Type – Main course Recipe – Café Delhi Heights/Chef Ashish Singh Dietary Preference - Non-Vegetarian Ingredients Chicken cut pieces - 4 pieces (280 grams)

Curd - 250 millilitre

Brown onion - 150 grams

Coconut Powder - 100 grams

Magaj (Muskmelon seeds) - 20 grams

(Muskmelon seeds) - 20 grams Refined oil - 100 millilitre

Bay leaves - 2 pieces

Small cardamom - 2 pieces

Big cardamom - 2 grams

Cloves - 4 grams

Black pepper whole - 5 pieces

Javitri - 2 grams

Ginger-garlic paste - 10 grams

Coriander powder - 20 grams

Jeera powder - 5 grams

powder - 5 grams Deggi mirch powder - 10 grams

powder - 10 grams Garam masala - 5 grams

Salt to taste Preparation Cut whole chicken into curry cut pieces and wash well in running water. Marinate the chicken pieces with whisked curd, magaj paste, salt, deggi mirch powder, coriander powder, jeera powder and oil. Mix well, and keep it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Take a saucepan, add refined oil, and add the whole spices mentioned in the ingredients. Let it crackle, add the ginger-garlic paste, and saute for five minutes or till the paste turns golden. Add the marinated chicken to this pan and sautee well for about 5 minutes. Now add the brown onion paste and coconut powder, cook for another 10 minutes. Add garam masala and turn off the flame. Serve hot with roti or rice. Recipe by Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Café Delhi Heights, Bengaluru. Haleem Serves: 8 | Preparation time: 50 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour Difficulty level – Hard Cuisine – Middle eastern Type – Main course Recipe – Grand Mercure Gopalan Mall, Bengaluru/ Chef Vinay Kumar Dietary Preference - Non-Vegetarian Ingredients Lamb - 2 kilograms

Ginger paste - 2 teaspoon

Urad dal - 5 tablespoon

Red chilli powder - 1 teaspoon

Yoghurt - 2 cups

Refined oil - 100 millilitre

Cashews - 1/2 cups

Peppercorns - 1/2 cup

Ghee - 1/2 cup

Mint - 1/2 cup

Water as required

Yellow moong dal - 3 tablespoon

Broken wheat (dalia) - 2 cups

Garlic paste - 2 teaspoon

Chana dal - 5 tablespoon

Turmeric - 1/4 tsp

Onion - 1/2 cup

Garam masala powder - 1 teaspoon

Cinnamon stick - 1 inch

Coriander leaves - 1 cup

Green chilli - 6 pieces

Toor dal - 3 tablespoon

