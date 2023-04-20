Spice up your Iftar spread with these 5 Middle Eastern recipes

Chello Kebab Koobideh
Preparation time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes
Difficulty level – Intermediate
Cuisine – Persian
Type – Main course
Recipe – Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway/ Chef Subimon Subhagan
Dietary Preference - Non-Vegetarian
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- Lamb leg (bone less) —150 grams
- Lamb fat – 50 grams
- Onion - 100 grams
- White pepper – 10 grams
- Saffron - a pinch
- Parsley - 20 grams
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Clean the lamb in cold water and set it aside to dry. Once dried, mince the meat.
- Take the lamb fat in a bowl. Add onion, parsley, saffron and white pepper to the mixture.
- Then add the minced meat to this mixture. Mix well.
- Take a Persian flat skewer and spread the mixture onto the skewer evenly.
- Once the mixture is flattened on the skewer, cook over the charcoal until it becomes well done
- Serve along with Arabian breads, rice and toum (garlic mayo)
Joojeh Kebab
Serves: 2 | Preparation time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes
Difficulty level – Intermediate
Cuisine – Persian
Type – Starter
Recipe – Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway/ Chef Subimon Subhagan
Dietary Preference - Non-Vegetarian
Ingredients
- Baby chicken leg (boneless) - 150 grams
- Onion – 50 grams
- Saffron - a pinch
- White pepper - 10 grams
- Lemon juice - 5 millilitre
- Labneh (strained yogurt) - 20 grams
- Oil - 20 millilitre
- Butter – 5 grams
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Take the boneless chicken and cut into kebab chunks.
Burani Espanaaj
Serves: 2 | Preparation time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes
Difficulty level – Easy
Cuisine – Persian
Type – Appetizer
Recipe – Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway/ Chef Subimon Subhagan
Dietary Preference - Non-Vegetarian
Ingredients
- Blanched spinach - 150 grams
- Garlic - 5 grams
- Kashk (a mixture of hung curd, sugar and salt) - 10 grams
- White pepper - 5 grams
- Saffron yogurt - 10 grams
- Fried onion - 10 grams
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Thoroughly wash the spinach in cold water.
- Once rinsed, blanch the spinach and cool off in Ice water. This will help retain the green colour.
- Keep it in a strainer to drain.
- Chop the spinach roughly.
- Add salt, white pepper, Kashk (a mixture of hung curd, sugar and salt) and fried onion to the chopped spinach.
- Serve along with warm pita bread.
Recipes by Subimon Subhagan, chef, Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru.
Chicken Korma
Serves: 2 | Preparation time: 10 minutes | Marination time: 30 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes
Difficulty level – Intermediate
Cuisine – Mughlai
Type – Main course
Recipe – Café Delhi Heights/Chef Ashish Singh
Dietary Preference - Non-Vegetarian
Ingredients
- Chicken cut pieces - 4 pieces (280 grams)
- Curd - 250 millilitre
- Brown onion - 150 grams
- Coconut Powder - 100 grams
- Magaj (Muskmelon seeds) - 20 grams
- Refined oil - 100 millilitre
- Bay leaves - 2 pieces
- Small cardamom - 2 pieces
- Big cardamom - 2 grams
- Cloves - 4 grams
- Black pepper whole - 5 pieces
- Javitri - 2 grams
- Ginger-garlic paste - 10 grams
- Coriander powder - 20 grams
- Jeera powder - 5 grams
- Deggi mirch powder - 10 grams
- Garam masala - 5 grams
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Cut whole chicken into curry cut pieces and wash well in running water.
- Marinate the chicken pieces with whisked curd, magaj paste, salt, deggi mirch powder, coriander powder, jeera powder and oil. Mix well, and keep it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
- Take a saucepan, add refined oil, and add the whole spices mentioned in the ingredients. Let it crackle, add the ginger-garlic paste, and saute for five minutes or till the paste turns golden.
- Add the marinated chicken to this pan and sautee well for about 5 minutes.
- Now add the brown onion paste and coconut powder, cook for another 10 minutes.
- Add garam masala and turn off the flame. Serve hot with roti or rice.
Recipe by Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Café Delhi Heights, Bengaluru.
Haleem
Serves: 8 | Preparation time: 50 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour
Difficulty level – Hard
Cuisine – Middle eastern
Type – Main course
Recipe – Grand Mercure Gopalan Mall, Bengaluru/ Chef Vinay Kumar
Dietary Preference - Non-Vegetarian
Ingredients
- Lamb - 2 kilograms
- Ginger paste - 2 teaspoon
- Urad dal - 5 tablespoon
- Red chilli powder - 1 teaspoon
- Yoghurt - 2 cups
- Refined oil - 100 millilitre
- Cashews - 1/2 cups
- Peppercorns - 1/2 cup
- Ghee - 1/2 cup
- Mint - 1/2 cup
- Water as required
- Yellow moong dal - 3 tablespoon
- Broken wheat (dalia) - 2 cups
- Garlic paste - 2 teaspoon
- Chana dal - 5 tablespoon
- Turmeric - 1/4 tsp
- Onion - 1/2 cup
- Garam masala powder - 1 teaspoon
- Cinnamon stick - 1 inch
- Coriander leaves - 1 cup
- Green chilli - 6 pieces
- Toor dal - 3 tablespoon
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Wash and soak the brown broken wheat for 30 minutes.
- Take two medium red onions, slice them and fry the sliced onions until golden brown and set aside.
- Take mutton (lamb) with bones, trim any excess fat, put it in a pressure cooker and add 750 ml of water.
- Add turmeric powder, ginger and garlic paste, red chilli powder, garam masala to the mutton in the cooker.
- Cook it till you hear 5 pressure whistles. Let it cool down for 10 minutes and shred the lamb pieces.
- Boil the broken wheat with urad, chana, toor and yellow moong dal with a tablespoon of ginger garlic paste, two to three green chillies and peppercorns in eight cups of water.
- Cook the mixture until all dals are well cooked and mushy and blend this mix for a few seconds.
- Take a deep pan, add oil and bring it to a heating point and add whole spices along with cinnamon stick.
- To that, add shredded mutton, green chillies, and half a cup of fresh coriander and sauté in the oil for two to three minutes and then add two cups of curd.
- Sauté the mixture for another 10-15 minutes to add three cups of water and bring it to a boil. Tip: Traditionally this is a slow-cooked dish. Try to cook it in handi over a slow flame.
- Now combine the boiled lentil and mutton mixture together in a deep pan or a handi.
- Add a generous quantity of desi ghee and let this mixture get cooked for one hour on a slow flame. In between the cooking process, it’s advisable to stir this mixture with a wooden ladle and mash it on a slow flame.
- Once it is completely mashed, finish this cooking process by adding the ghee and brown onion on top with some freshly chopped coriander. Tip - Be generous while using ghee in the preparation as it improve the flavour and texture of the dish.
- Garnish it with fried onions mint leaves, cashew nuts, lemon wedges and the freshly chopped coriander. Serve hot
Recipe by Vinay Kumar, executive chef, Grand Mercure Bengaluru, Goapalan Mall, Bengaluru.
