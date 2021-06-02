Special mango varieties to pick from in Chennai this June

From market favourite Alphonso to native, once-endangered kalapadi, farms bring late-blooming varieties to Chennai, despite unseasonal rains in flowering season

Farm to home

Nirupama Reddy, of the Chennai-based Hanu Reddy Mangoes, says that their harvest has been delayed this year and sales began only in June. “There was a delay in flowering at our mango grove. At our organic farms in Nellore, Andhra and at Guduvanchery near Chennai, we have harvested Banganapalli and imam pasand mangoes. We harvest the fruits a little early, in such a way that it reaches the customers at the right stage of ripening,” she says.

“We sold 100 tonnes of mangoes last year. But this year, due to the restricted shop timings and intense lockdown, we are not sure how we will be able to reach out to our customers. We are working on those issues regarding logistics right now,” she adds.

@www.hanureddymangoes.com. Call: 9884020848

Tree to table

At the Madras Iyer Thottam (MIT) Organic Farms, Sathyamangalam, Tamil Nadu, harvest has been moderate this year. B Shivakumar, an entrepreneur-industrialist who took to organic farming seven years ago, says that he has harvested the Salem special variety of mango, the malgova.

This year there has been more of Alphonso and Banganapalli, and moderate number of imam pasand and malgova. Many feel that the taste of Banganapalli is less rich this time. This could be because of the excess water during flowering season — we had an unusual amount of rain in January and February, which is not good,” says Shivakumar. The vegetables and mangoes from this 80-acre farm are supplied to homes in Chennai.

@MIT Organic Farms. Call: 9849001586

Salem special

Srinivasan Jayapal, of Salem Mangoes, Salem, says that he sources mangoes from farmers adopting best practises in and around the area, and also from his own grove in Ammapettai and Karumanthurai. The mangoes are sold through their website, mostly to customers in Chennai. Salem is well known for certain varieties of mangoes such as malgova, nadusalai (better known as pether in other parts of the state), kudhadhath, Salem gundu and Alphonso.

“Each variety has a distinctive aroma and taste. Malgova is a huge fruit, each weighing over a kilo, while nadusalai weighs no more than 200 to 250 grams each,” says Srinivasan. At his godown, he adopts a traditional method to ripen the mangoes. He makes the observation that the taste of Banganapalli mangoes will be the best during years when there is a drought. Excess rain is not conducive for mangoes, he says.

@www.salemmangoes.com. Call:9362101696

Straight from Courtallam

At the sprawling 2,500 acres Sakura Mango Farms in Courtallam, most of the harvest was exported for the past 30 years. But since last year, the farm has started retailing though its website, due to the pandemic. “We send mangoes across India; our specialties are imam pasand and malgova. This season, we also have the kalapadi variety, as well as Alphonso,” says Mountbatten Gabriel, manager, Sakura Farms, Chennai.

One can place orders for a minimum of three kilograms of mangoes and delivery is free across Chennai. They ensure that the delivery is done within two days. “Ours is a certified organic farm and all our farm produce is sold through our website, including mangoes,” he says.

@www.mangofarm.in, For pre-booking, call: 9382708910