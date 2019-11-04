There's something for every palate at The Bangalore Street Club

Going to the movies usually includes snacking on popcorn, cold drinks and coffee. But if you are looking for a filling meal and more snack varieties, then how about trying out Bangalore Street Club in Lido Mall? The modest Lido Mall has retained its old-world charm despite it being refurbished to include high-end restaurants. The Bangalore Street Club is its latest addition. However, it is a semi-formal dining space, where live performances are also held.

The restaurant has a chic, uber cool decor and has an indoor and outdoor dining space. We seat ourselves outdoors and surprisingly aren’t disturbed by Trinity Road traffic. The menu embodies Bengaluru’s cosmopolitanism, as there is a mix of cuisine from different states. There is something for everyone. If you crave for chaats or would like to gorge on biryani, if you want comfort food of idli and bisile bath or want to indulge in good ol’ Kolkata rolls, then you can have them all at The Bangalore Street Club. We begin our meal with the Peru meri mocktail (there is also wine, crafted beer and cocktails), which is a delightful blend of guava and lime. The charred dhokla chaat intrigues us. The dhokla is smoked in the tandoor and then served with a topping of curd, chutney and pomegranate. Though innovative, the dhokla was a little dry. We next sampled the Irani salli kheema pav. The finely minced salli kheema savoured with the butter-slathered pav melt in your mouth. We wanted to be even more adventurous so we tried the bafat masala fish, which was lightly fried in batter, served with a sprinkling of chilli powder. The fish was fresh and mildly crispy.

The winner, however, is clearly the uttapam. You can choose from white rice, ragi, red rice and quinoa. We chose red rice uttapam with a filling of gun powder podi masala. The uttapam is soft, fluffy and delicious. The thayir sadam fritters is lightly fried, served with an assortment of chutneys, which makes it quite a unique snack. The kebabs are irresistible, so we order the tender and delicious tandoori chicken lollypop. We conclude our meal with the satisfactory phirni. The menu is exhaustive, with a variety of biryanis, of different regions, to choose from. Then there is The Bangalore Street Club meals you can order. The list is endless. So if you want to discuss the movie you watched over good food and drinks then head to The Bangalore Street Club.