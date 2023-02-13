  • When it comes to mixing drinks at home, first ensure you have all the tools of the trade such as a shaker, jigger, bar spoon, fine strainer, etc.
  • Ice is a key ingredient. Ensure you have good quality, clear ice for the drink. For shaking, you should have solid ice cubes.
  • It’s also important to have good quality fresh and seasonal fruits and herbs. Make sure you create your own syrups at home or choose ones that are less synthetic. You can also make use of ingredients like honey, jaggery, maple, etc.
  • Always refrigerate your vermouth, Campari, and Aperol as these are low-ABV (alcohol by volume) and tend to ferment once opened. It’s also important to refrigerate sugar-based liqueurs like Baileys, Kahlua, etc.