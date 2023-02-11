HamberMenu
Set the Mood: Romantic dining experiences in Bengaluru this Valentine’s Day 

From candlelit dinners to poolside celebrations, we have got you covered with a list of dining options to impress your significant other

February 11, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Persian Terrace, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel.

The Persian Terrace, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and whether you are seeking a candlelit dinner, a poolside celebration, or a night of dancing and cocktails, Bengaluru has a wide range of options to choose from. To help you pick the perfect spot, we have put together a list of some of the city’s most romantic dining experiences. 

A couple enjoying drinks at Seta, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks.

A couple enjoying drinks at Seta, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Seta: Treat your loved one to an evening of dining and socialising at this bistro that follows the Izakaya dining style, which is a laid-back Japanese bar where friends gather for drinks and share small plates of food. You will be seated in a private cabana and served a five-course menu accompanied by a bottle of sparkling wine in the midst of romantic decor and candlelight. Prices start at ₹11,000 per couple.

Seta, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks, Challaghatta, Bengaluru.

Date night at Bengaluru Brasserie, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore.

Date night at Bengaluru Brasserie, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru Brasserie: Spend an evening by the pool under the open sky with the chef’s special menu, which includes a nimbu papdi paneer, grilled fish steaks and strawberry mascarpone delight. Prices for Valentine’s dinner buffet start at ₹1,500 per person, while the five-course menu starts at ₹5,000 per couple. 

Bengaluru Brasserie, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore, 1/1, Old Madras Rd, Ulsoor, Bengaluru.

Candlelit dinner table at The Persian Terrace, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel.

Candlelit dinner table at The Persian Terrace, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Persian Terrace: Choose between a candlelit dinner under the stars or an intimate dinner in a specially decorated cabana at The Persian Terrace. Dine with a specially curated menu with two glasses of sparkling wine as welcome drinks and two glasses of house red or white wine during the meal. Prices start at ₹8,000 for dining under the stars and ₹12,000 for dining in a cabana. 

The Persian Terrace, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel, 4th Floor, 26/1, Dr Rajkumar Rd, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru.

The indoor seating area at Gawky Goose.

The indoor seating area at Gawky Goose. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Gawky Goose: Slow dance to romantic melodies on your date at this charming eatery, which presents a four-course meal and a glass of prosecco for couples. Music by John Fernandes of the Fernandes family of musicians and a dance floor will be available for guests to dance the night away. John is known to make his listeners break into a jig. This experience is priced at ₹1,699 per person. 

Gawky Goose, #77, Wind Tunnel Rd, Muniyappa Layout, Murgesh Pallya, Bengaluru.

The indoor seating area at Daysie - All Day Casual Bar.

The indoor seating area at Daysie - All Day Casual Bar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Daysie - All Day Casual Bar: Capture memories with your significant other amidst themed cut-outs and romantic love songs at this Valentine’s Day celebration. Enjoy a specially crafted dessert and cocktail menu, featuring treats such as basbousa baklava and berry cheesecake as well as inventive cocktails such as mon amour, heartthrob, and sweetheart. Prices start from ₹370 plus taxes. 

Daysie - All Day Casual Bar, Ground Floor, No. 18, Ramanashree Arcade, Mahatma Gandhi Rd, Craig Park Layout, Bengaluru.

Whiskey Sour at Adda 1522.

Whiskey Sour at Adda 1522. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Adda 1522: Ditching the flowers to party with friends instead? Go to the Glow with the Flow party at Adda 1522. This unique celebration, which takes place from 11am to 12:30pm, allows guests to participate in a special tradition of selecting a glow stick that represents their relationship status. A green glow stick signifies being single, a red one means being in a relationship, and a yellow means a complicated status. The party features à la carte food options, classic cocktails for ₹199 each, including the cosmopolitan, screwdriver, and more.

A dda 1522, 18, 1, Cambridge Rd, Halasuru, Cambridge Layout, Jogupalya, Bengaluru.

