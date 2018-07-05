When Vikas Khanna’s involved, can food be far behind?

Vikas Khanna describes two incidents as emotional journeys: the day he stepped out of the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan in 2011 on Holi, and then this year at Cannes. The two are tied together by Khanna’s The Last Color, his directorial venture the first look of which was unveiled at Cannes in May.

Seven years ago at Vrindavan, “When I came out of the temple, my clothes were full of colour. Then my eyes turned to the widows at the holy town who are not allowed by society to play this festival. My heart went out to these women as their eyes said that they yearned to play Holi but could not, as they were ostracised by society,” he says.

So he wrote a novella that very year, originally calling it “Colorless”. “It could not see the light of day as publishers thought it was an unrealistic story. Bloomsbury finally published it,” he says.

The film captures the relationship between a reclusive widow, Noor (Neena Gupta), so called because her grandfather felt her face shone like Noor Jehan, and Chhoti, a young tightrope walker (Aqsa Siddiqui). The 91-minute movie, strings together three-minute-long shots that require focus and practice.

“Anupam Kher, who is like my elder brother, told me that Neenaji would be the best choice for my film, but I should approach her fully prepared. So I did my homework before approaching her.” No make-up and crushed white cotton saris appear all the more sombre against the blue Panchganga dhobhi ghats. Khanna chose to shoot in Varanasi over Vrindavan for cinematic reasons. “It has more colour, and logistically it was easier to shoot there.” He’s glad he did, gathering many food experiences he talks about here.

You had kids on the set with you. Did you ever cook for them?

I should thank StarPlus for training me well on Junior MasterChef. I was a social idiot when it came to kids, and by the time my nieces were born I had left India. Kids need to be bribed with food. Most of our shooting was done at dawn for the soft light, and the first day Chhoti said she wanted chips. From the second day I said I would make something, so I made them oats cobbler: pieces of apple topped with oats, brown sugar and wheatflour, and baked.

What was your most touching food memory from the shooting?

We were looking for a terrace to shoot a scene where Chhoti asks Noor to dance, and Noor tells her widows aren’t allowed to. I wanted a terrace that overlooks a river, so we went to someone’s house to take a look at it. They said they didn’t want money, but as we were leaving, we could hear the couple shouting at each other. So I said it’s okay, we don’t need the house. Uncle said that his wife was insisting on cooking for the entire crew and he had told her they would get it catered. That’s the India we forget: the nurturing, pure India.

Was there a lot of food on the set?

All the time. I would say we are going to die from over-eating! Sometimes the crew would bring food, so litti from those from Bihar, simple rice-dal from the Bengalis. Sometimes people from the neighbourhood we were shooting in would bring what they considered special food: sweet-corn soup, Chinese.

Is there any part of your life in the kitchen that you incorporated into the film?

I remember in my early days in New York, I had saved up some money and went to a restaurant. They refused to serve me. I understand it was after 9/11 and there was a prejudice against brown people, but the waiter told me the kitchen was closed. I told them ‘You’re serving everybody else,’ but he went back to his manager and they both laughed. In the movie, Chhoti saves up money to take Noor out for samosa, and they are refused food. The man says, ‘Mera dharam bhrasht ho jaiyega,’ because of the stigma against widows.

What did Neena Gupta like to eat?

Very simple vegetarian food, with very little spice. You give her sabzi with just namak-haldi and she’ll be happy, but her rotis – they have to be karari, and always with makkhan!

One day I made her my old recipe of bhindi stuffed with green mangoes, but that day our shoot got so late that we all just went to our rooms and ordered soup. I still haven’t cooked for her, but Neenaji has told me that when I show her the film, I should make a special meal for her.

(With inputs by Madhur Tankha)