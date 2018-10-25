Melting pot of flavours

It’s official, fusion is in. Just as the worlds of music and fashion witness fusing of cultures, or between East and West, the culinary world too is ever changing, as customers seek to evolve their tastebuds. And in kitchens in Kerala, West is meeting East in pots and pans. Traditional eats are tweaked to give it a different flavour and look. So think idiappam served biriyani style and idli with meaty flavours.

Prasad Das, executive Chef of Hycinth by Sparsa, feels that most traditional dishes are making a comeback to restaurant menus with a makeover. “By serving hybrid dishes, you are serving diners something familiar, yet different, to cater to their urge to try something new. In fact, we are planning to revamp our South Indian menu and introduce a range of ethnic crossover flavours,” he explains.

This crossover of tastes, where masala meets Manchurian, is found in many menus today. “While diners want options, most are reluctant to try an unfamiliar fare. That is where unique twists step in as chefs serve adapted versions of familiar recipes. In fact, some interesting innovations on the menu come from a simple tweak,” says Vishnu S, Sous Chef of Apollo Dimora.

A quest for healthy food is also one of the reasons for this innovative approach. In fact, the newly opened Hoppers near the Aakulam bypass was started because its proprietor, Prasanth, an NRI, felt that the city was moving away from its culinary anchors to binge on unhealthy versions of porattas and fried rice. So, he opened an eatery that serves different kinds of string hoppers, right from the usual familiar fare to unusual ones with meat and veggie fillings.

MetroPlus takes a peek at some of the ethnic eats that have been revamped to cater to fussy diners on the lookout for something interesting.

A variety of stuffed dosas | Photo Credit: M.PERIASAMY

Dosa

The crispy, wafer-thin delicacy is so versatile that it’s a chef’s delight. These days, one can also make the dosa batter with rawa, ragi, millet and oats. And they come in different shapes – triangles, cones, rolls and circles. Instead of the traditional potato filling, chefs are now stuffing their dosas with ginger chicken, gobi kheema, chilli prawns... As for dosas served face up, how about a pizza-styled dosa with your pick of ingredients? You can also have your dosa as dessert with a crepe-like dosa with a generous dollop of peanut butter or chocolate sauce.

Puttu

Puttu, an everyday breakfast item, has finally arrived with restaurants and thattukadas vying with each other in offering a variety of puttu, be it in terms of ingredients, size or shape. A dish that is traditionally had with banana and kadala curry or with payar and pappadam, puttu has more and more people opting for its contemporary avatars as chefs interpret the puttu in curious ways by interlayering the steamed dish with vegetables, meat, seafood, fruit and even chocolate, nuts, and pickle. Thattukadas offer unusual varieties of the dish like Oreo biscuit puttu, peanut puttu and cheera puttu. Some eateries use ragi, rava, tapioca powder and oats instead of rice flour for puttu. The puttu comes with a variety of side dishes, right from vegetable stew to prawns masala.

Chemeen puttu | Photo Credit: Liza George

Idli

A staple in most South Indian homes, the humble idli has come a long way too as chefs give a twist to an all-time favourite dish. Try the tandoori idli for example. It’s the same old idli your mother makes for breakfast except that it is chopped into tiny pieces, marinated in tandoori masalas and cooked in the tandoor. Prefer Chinese flavours? Chilli idli has chopped idlis tossed in a spicy Chinese-inspired chilli sauce. As for the paneer butter masala idli, imagine idlis soaked in creamy paneer butter masala instead of spicy sambar. Idli chaat is a chaat recipe, which is prepared with idli, onions, potatoes, tomatoes, curd, spices and, of course, chaat masala, while idli burger has a pate tucked between two idlis. To add colour to the dish, some chefs incorporate beetroot, green leaves and the like to the batter.

Idli Burger | Photo Credit: M PERIASAMY

Appam

Appam with a yellow sun in its centre is passé. Clever chefs have come up with beetroot-infused deep-red appam for Valentine’s Day, healthy palak appam for fussy kids and appams with wild garlic and herbs! Then there are those cocktail parties where tiny, lacy appams serve as hors d'oeuvres and come with snazzy fillings ranging from chicken and meat to fish, potatoes and paneer.

Idiyappam

Usually made of rice, hot idiyappams are a staple in every Malayali home. Served with vegetarian or non-vegetarian dishes, the idiyappam, or string hoppers, has now moved centre stage in different avatars — with veggies or mutton, seafood and more. It can be sweet or spicy. In startling colours and flavours, the idiyappam has been transformed into biriyanis, upmas, appetisers and more. Moreover, idiyappam are made with a variety of flours, ranging from corn and ragi to more exotic ones.