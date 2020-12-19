Season’s eatings: festive boxes and edible DIY kits for Christmas

Christmas-themed lollies from Batter Studio

Choose from stollen, financiers and DIY gingerbread houses, crafted by patisseries and chefs from across the country

Edible ornaments @ Batter Stories, Chennai

This customised cookie venture — launched during lockdown by Farah, Faaliha and Fariza — is now crafting edible ornaments. The collection features candy canes, wreaths, snowmen, and more, laced with edible gold and pearl accents. ₹75 onwards. Details: @batter.stories on Instagram. 9962499299

(Left) Pumpkin Tales Festive Box and (right) peanut butter chocolate blondie

Pumpkin Tales x Crust & Crumble, Chennai

For the last couple of months, Husna Jumani’s weekend bake sales have been selling out before you can say ‘chocolate almond babka’. The baker from Mumbai, who recently moved to Chennai, has tied up with Chindi Varadarajulu of Pumpkin Tales to curate a festive box. There will be one piece each of coconut custard doughnut, brown butter hazelnut financier, berry almond tart, and lemon meringue choux pastry, at ₹695. Also choose from classics like sticky toffee pudding and stollen. Kits to decorate gingerbread men and houses are available at ₹750 each. Pre-order is required two days in advance. 9952996446

The Christmas ice-cream collection from Strictly Desserts

S’mores ice cream @ Strictly Desserts, Chennai

Melted chocolate and sticky marshmallows toasted on a campfire... Want the same taste in an ice cream? This Anna Nagar-based dessert studio made their name during the lockdown by distilling unusual flavours into frozen treats. The Christmas menu includes peanut butter and grape, old fashioned Christmas cake, and Irish coffee caramel and coconut. The ice creams are only delivered in Chennai (box of two from ₹550), and the rest of India can choose from maple and almond financiers and classic Yule logs. (From ₹650). @strictly_desserts on Instagram to order.

Festive Smorgasbord @ The Farm, Chennai

Gift a festive meal hamper from appetiser to dessert to cheese board, all from The Farm’s produce. Choose from a list that includes their signature fruit cake, Goan chorizo, sourdough baguette, dressings, relishes and spreads. And, of course, the house-made buffalo manchego cheese, Tomme de Semmancheri, and marinated feta. Products start from ₹100. Call to pre-order. 9384677571

DIY Gingerbread Man and House kits from Growing Chef Studio

DIY gingerbread house @ Growing Chef Studio, Pune

Ekta Malhotra takes the Christmas experience to children’s homes with DIY ornament cookies and gingerbread houses. An eggless cake kit — with mould, ingredients, icing, sprinkles, recipe and video instructions — is available for Pune residents. From ₹320 upwards. Details @growingchefstudio on Instagram. 7888029992

Personalised stocking cookies and cookie house from Freddie’s

Cookie house @ Freddie’s, Bengaluru

Every year, Freeda Lazar revamps her Christmas Cookie House and for 2020, the baker has launched a paint-and-build-it kit (₹1,200). Decorate a portion of the cookie house with edible paint; the entire structure can be assembled with royal icing. The kit (available for delivery only to metro cities) contains seven cookies, a royal icing cone, sprinkles, and more. Her themed collection for the season includes personalised stocking cookies and Rudolph cookie pops, which can be shipped across India. Details: freddiesbakingstudio.com

Chocolate Santa piñata @ Sri’s Cake Lab

Biotechnology student turned home baker, Srivatsan Sriram continues his kitchen experiments with caramel and peppermint fudge. Also on offer is a marzipan figurine box featuring Mr and Mrs Claus, Rudolph, a snowman and a Christmas tree. The showstopper, however, is the chocolate piñata filled with surprise treats. Pre-orders open till December 23, with deliveries on December 24 and 25. 9945226796.

Yule Log for dogs from Harley’s Corner

Pet treats @ Harley’s Corner, Bengaluru

Let your pups join the festive feast with their very own Yule Log. The creation by Harley’s Corner is made of a sugarless, saltless and fat-less sponge base, a soft chicken mousse stuffing and liver pate for the “icing”. Choose from cottage cheese, mutton and buff meat options. At ₹750. Details: harleyscorner.in. 9820009456

Gingerbread house from The Willow Bake Shop

DIY gingerbread house @ The Willow Bake Shop, Hyderabad

Inspired by a snowy Christmas, this patisserie in Banjara Hills offers a white chocolate Yule Log in apple and poached pear flavours, paired with ginger. If you’re hosting a meal at home, check out their towering croquembouche for a centrepiece: each choux pastry bun is filled with assorted flavours. There’s also a candy cane tart infused with creme de menthe and from close to the North Pole, they have kransekake, Norwegian cookies made with almonds and dressed in coconut, stacked to imitate a snow-covered tree. Looking for a seasonal activity? Bond with your kids over their gingerbread house kits. 9892136698/9100391908

Christmas cupcakes at Magnolia Bakery

Linzer cookies @ Magnolia Bakery, Bengaluru

Holiday favourites like plum cake and Linzer cookies aside, the bakery from New York also has loaves in flavours such as apple crumb and blueberry sour cream coffee. Their speciality cupcakes are now Christmas-themed, with mini versions starting from ₹200. Details: @magnoliabakery.india on Instagram.

Desserts with a song @ Qmin, Hyderabad

Qmin’s Holiday Soiree curated menu brings an array of Asian, Indian and European traditional holiday favourites, sweet treats, and kids menus from across Taj, Vivanta and SeleQtions hotels. These are accompanied by an exclusive virtual music performance by the world-renowned Shillong Chamber Choir. So dig into the holiday classics like Christmas pudding, raspberry pistachio cheesecake, and créme caramel as you listen to their festive melodies. Pre-book on Qmin, Qmin App or 1800-266-7646.