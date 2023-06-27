HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sangamithirai at Feather’s hotel pays tribute to traditional Tamil food

In between omam shots and ancient Tamil board games, Sangamithirai explores recipes emerging from the villages of Tamil Nadu

June 27, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST

Shreya Banerjee
An array of delectables spread out on the table

An array of delectables spread out on the table | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chef Jaishanker is determined to revive your grandmother’s recipes. At newly launched Sangamithirai, set in the plush Feathers Hotel, Manapakkam, his menu is inspired by his travels to remote villages in Madurai, Pollachi, Karaikudi and other regions in Tamil Nadu.  

Entrance to the restaurant

Entrance to the restaurant | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“We have forgotten our grandmother’s recipes,” he says. Hence, his menu, like a walk down memory lane, features childhood favourites like nenjelumbu rasam, karandi omelette, banana leaf halwa, and more.  

General manager S Sriram says that the ingredients used to prepare meals have been sourced from farmers running free farms where farmers cater directly to buyers. The ghee used here is made from the milk of countryside cows. Utensils in the kitchen are mostly made of brass and some dishes are cooked on the charcoal fire to accentuate taste. All masalas are hand pounded on a manual grinder by home cook Uma Devi who has 45 years of experience cooking rustic authentic Tamil food.  

The interiors of the restaurant are embellished with heritage silk Kancheepuram sarees framed into wall hangings. GI-tagged Thanjavur dolls sit on each table and patrons are treated with a plate of complementary pappadums that come with coconut, ginger onion and tomato based dips respectively.  

Thanjavur dolls sit on each table

Thanjavur dolls sit on each table | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We start exploring the menu with a bowl of nenjelumbu rasam or mutton ribs soup. The simple preparation is light, peppery, and ideal even for summers. A shot of omum water or rose water soda acts as a delicate palate cleanser. As you eat, try your hand at the pallankuzhi board, laid out for patrons to learn and play the traditional Tamil board game.

 Rasa podi nethili veruval or shallow fried anchovies

 Rasa podi nethili veruval or shallow fried anchovies | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Next, we tried the rasa podi nethili veruval or shallow fried anchovies, zingy with lemon. To contrast the anchovies, we ordered the famed lamb ghee roast. However, although the molten gravy was imbued with flavours – they spices did not percolate into the meat, which was rather tough.  

Try the black chicken or kadaknath chicken sourced from Madurai. This relatively rare chicken tastes almost like mutton, and has a brownish black hue like lamb meat. While the preparation was flavourful, the meat was not tender.  

Although dishes on the menu come in small portion sizes adequate for one person. The oddball on the menu — a peppery mutton biriyani is a generous serve.  

Vellattu Biriyani or mutton biriyani

Vellattu Biriyani or mutton biriyani | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As we finish the last morsels of biriyani, we try the paal kozhu kattai for dessert. Made from coconut milk, the weak gravy was mild yet soothing after a heavy meal.

The cost for two with alcoholic beverages is ₹3500. Sangamithirai is located at 4, 129, Mount Poonamallee Rd, Manapakkam, Chennai. For reservations call  044 6677 6969.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.