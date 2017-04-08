Road to rosogulla!

We had friends over for lunch the other day, and I cooked some kosha mangsho for them. I am quite proud of my kosha mangsho, which, as you will know, is a Bengali lamb preparation. So when I am served this dish elsewhere, I tend to compare it with the one I cook at home.

Two nights ago, as I dug into some kosha mangsho with a luchi, I decided that I had to give full marks to Chef Ashwani Singh at The Leela in East Delhi. And though no two kosha mangshos are the same, I must admit that the chef’s preparation was superb.

Well, I am not surprised, for he had gone to Kolkata to do a quick recce of food places there for a Kolkata food festival now on at The Leela. The Kolkata fest is the last leg of an ambitious festival mounted by Executive Chef Rohit Tokhi and Chef de Cuisine Ashwani. Called The Grand Trunk Culinary Journey, it celebrated the cuisine of regions that the road cuts through. It started with a festival marking the food of Amritsar, then Delhi and Varanasi. Finally, this was the turn of Kolkata.

Vast and varied

It is difficult to do justice to the cuisine of Bengal, which is as vast as it is varied. But the chefs have put together a Huge (and please note the capital H) spread consisting of some of the best known dishes of the city. There is Anglo-Bengali food (cutlets, chops), Muslim-Bengali food (rezala, rolls, kababs, Mughlai parathas) and old Bengali favourites – from lau chingri (bottle gourd with shrimps), muri ghonto (rice and fish head), chholar dal (channa dal with coconut), chhanar kofta (cottage cheese balls in gravy), dhokar dalna (steamed lentil cakes in gravy) to, of course, kosha mangsho, mutton kaalia, egg curry, chicken, champ and biryani.

Then there is street food — phuchkas (like golappas, but with a potato paste in it, and more tangy than sweet), jhal muri (puffed rice mixed with onions, chillies, peanuts, coconut pieces and mustard oil) and various kinds of fries. For fish lovers there are four or five kinds of fish-based snacks, pabda jhol, bhetki paturi, topshe fry, chingri malai curry and so on. And you can’t have a Bengali food festival and not have sweets — so the dessert counter has everything from sitabhog, pithas and malpua to mihidana, payesh, pantua and nolen gurer rosogolla.

I get overwhelmed when I am surrounded by so much food, but I tried out bites from a wide variety of dishes. Let me tell you about the ones I enjoyed the most: the kosha mangsho was delicious, as was the shorshe pabda. I tried out a small piece of the topshe fry, and found it nice and tangy. The chholar dal was the way we cook it at home, mildly sweet with juicy bits of coconut in it. The rezala was excellent. I liked the lau chingri, and really enjoyed the khichuri, which had generously been flavoured with ghee. The chingri, however, was disappointing — it was a bit too rubbery. But I think that’s a problem with prawns in a buffet. And I fear that the luchi had more atta than maida in it.

The festival — buffet every night at the open air restaurant Frangipani — is on till April 16 at the Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi. The buffet costs ₹1532 including taxes.

Just remember one thing. Try not to have lunch before you go for the buffet. In fact, better avoid breakfast, too!