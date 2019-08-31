Ripe mangoes and rock salt

“What would you like to have?” amma asked hospitably.

“Keerai mulakootal and azhugal maanga pachadi,” came the quick response, throwing amma into despair. “Keerai mulakootal I can manage,” she wailed, “but where will I go for azhugal maanga in August?”

How does one explain azhugal maanga in English? The literal translation of ‘rotten mangoes’ doesn’t really do the dish justice. Well, fermented perhaps? Whatever you choose to call it, azhugal maanga pachadi was a quick fix for my maternal grandmother. Ammana, as I called her, didn’t have to go too far for tender mangoes. Her regular vegetable vendor would bring it to her doorstep. Together, the two would pick and sort, the choosing accompanied by choicest morsels of gossip. Ammana would then carefully remove the stems and wash the mangoes, which meant I could get soaked without being scolded.

Next came the drying. The mangoes were spread out on old saris laid on the terrace. While the sun did its work, ammana would get her jaadis or jars ready, washing and drying each one scrupulously.

The next day, armed with mangoes and kall-uppu (rock salt), we would gather around the jars. The first item on the agenda was an inspection of my hands to ensure they were clean and dry. Then we would begin: layer the mangoes and the salt in each jar with occasional shakes to mix it well. Finally when it was full, the opening would be sealed. Then came a period of waiting for the mangoes to soak in the salt.

I never understood how ammana knew when the mangoes were ready but once she did, the jars were opened and the contents tipped out into a big tub. The mangoes had to be sorted again: the firm yet tender ones and those in varying stages of fermentation. The first category was left aside for vadumaanga, the spicy baby mango pickle. The second lot was the azhugal or over-soft set. Some of these had small black spots marring the green skin; in some the skin would break if pressed hard; others would go mush even if just picked up, and the rest were so far gone you just chucked them. As ammana sorted these out further, my job was to place the mangoes where she indicated and occasionally pop one into my mouth. The firm ones were my favourite but, of course, ammana preferred that, if I had to make inroads into her supply, I do so in the azhugal category.

Next came the pickling. But more exciting for me was the making of the pachadi. Looking back, her method of cooking seems very haphazard: a fistful of this, a handful of that, a pinch of a third ingredient. But from this seemingly disorganised procedure came that amazing combination of pachadi and mulakootal. Back then, I wasn’t too taken with the latter but since it was non-negotiable, I didn’t fuss too much.

From the over-soft mangoes, ammana would pick a few and mash them lightly. Then the ammikallu (grinding stone) would be cleaned and coconut, green chillies and rock salt crushed coarsely. The mango mush would be added and the heavy stone passed over it all a few more times. Every now and then, she would ask me to push the bits that were in the far corners towards the middle so that it could all be ground well. “No licking your fingers,” she would warn.

The resultant coarse paste would be gathered in a bowl. And a tempering of mustard and curry leaves in coconut oil with a dash of curd finished the dish.

Served with hot rice and mulakootal, the pachadi came into its own. Once everyone had eaten, I would get to take the bowl and polish it off, savouring the burst of flavours from the tart, salty mango with the sweetness of coconut and the bite of green chilli.

The hard part is the azhugal maanga. Soak the tender mango in brine and check occasionally till you know it’s beginning to tip over the edge into rottenness. This recipe is as close to ammana’s as I can make it. I like coriander and add it wherever I can. Chuck it if you don’t like.

Ingredients

5-6 slightly rotting mangoes

3 tsp grated coconut

2-3 green chilli (you can increase or reduce depending on your spice intake)

A few sprigs coriander

Salt to taste

1 cup curd

For tempering

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

1 pinch asafoetida powder

2-3 curry leaves

Method

1. Grind the first five ingredients to a coarse paste. Remember that you are using brine-soaked mangoes so watch the salt.

2. Add the curd and mix well. Check the salt level and adjust if needed.

3. Heat the oil, add the asafoetida powder, splutter the mustard. Add the curry leaves and pour into the pachadi.

4. You can either serve it thick like a chutney or add water and make it like a sauce. Serve with hot rice and mulakootal or even with hot parathas.

