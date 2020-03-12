Serefe Cafe and Malt, Hyderabad: expert-made drinks and global cuisine in a glamorous setting

Step into Serefe and you get a whiff of the attractively-perfumed air that emanates from Absorb, a boutique bar which is owned by the same team: Neha and Nitin Ganeriwal. While Absorb is known for its spacious luxury island vibe, Serefe is reminiscent of an intimate midnight bar.

Serefe Cafe And Malt Where: Road Number 59, Jubilee Hills

Road Number 59, Jubilee Hills Hits: Desserts, drinks

Desserts, drinks Misses: Hummus plate

Hummus plate Cost for two: Approx ₹2500

Approx ₹2500 Call 9000047700

I arrive at Serefe at lunchtime, when the floor-to-ceiling curtains are drawn, allowing natural light to pour into the resto-bar. Neha says the space takes on an entirely different character at night; the space, encased by geometric mirrors, gives the lighting from the high-up chandeliers more of a playground to add some mood. “We definitely offer glamour to our patrons — in look, feel and service,” explains Neha.

Deeply passionate and committed to making Serefe a success, Neha says perfection should not be a far reach for thriving restaurants in the city. “When you say you want to start a restaurant in Hyderabad, it becomes a day-to-night commitment. Having been a housewife for 20 years, my whole routine has changed when bringing Serefe from the ground-up.”

Serefe has quickly made a name for itself in a certain sector of fine dining in the city. Its appointment-based system controls the in-flow of patrons during mealtimes. This booking system can be found via the Facebook page. Serefe also draws plenty of eyes from different kitty groups in the city who quickly book up their upstairs private dining rooms, one of which has normal seating while the other has chilled-out sofa set-ups.

Umpteen options

Tandoori chicken tikka with cheese sauce | Photo Credit: Divya Kala Bhavani

The menu at Serefe is a seemingly never-ending one. Not sure what to order, Neha brings a spinach salad laced with creamy cheese, walnuts and cherry tomatoes. She sends some tandoori chicken tikka our way, the chicken fillets tender and the accompanying cheese sauce — rather than the traditional mint chutney — adding just the right amount of tang. However, do gobble these up quickly before the chicken dries up.

If you are looking for something basic, get the hummus plate, it is not too overwhelming in variety and gives you company while you wait for your next dishes or drinks. What does come next is a tasty grilled fish slathered with lemon-garlic butter sauce. As someone who eats garlic-anything, this was a treat and a light one too to keep us paced before the arrival of the pesto-stuffed chicken roulade glazed with olive tapenade, drizzled with cheese.

The signature chicken roulade at Serefe Cafe and Malt, Hyderabad, | Photo Credit: Divya Kala Bhavani

Do not miss out on Serefe’s desserts. I have a major sweet tooth but when a chocolate tart and a tiramisu is set in front of me, it is as though the previous binge session never happened. The chocolate tart is puddled in dark chocolate sauce, the dish a flourish of both sweet and bitter. The tiramisu, was a delight, though there were no discernible layers of biscotti and sponge. However, the mascarpone cheese was whipped to a cloudy lightness while the filling has a satisfying amount of coffee liquer without inciting guilt.

The chocolate tart at Serefe Cafe and Malt, Hyderabad, | Photo Credit: Divya Kala Bhavani

When ordering a drink, be sure to consult general managers Tony Snehashis and Dominic who have been in the mixology game for a hot minute. I first order a whisky-based drink which has fruit overtones and a pretty sunset ombre going on, but Tony is quick to say, “You have got to finish that in five minutes or the drink is dead.” He then orders me a Cosmopolitan which has cointreau instead of triple sec and sugar syrup, my first Cosmo in a while which does not taste like bubblegum.

The bar at Serefe Cafe and Malt, Hyderabad | Photo Credit: Divya Kala Bhavani

Dominic sends me a vodka-based berry drink (with biodegradable straws, yay!); as someone who detests vodka, this was pretty decent as it was balanced out with green tea. Then — do not worry, I am gulping food down while this happens — he dares me to go for an unnamed sambucca-based drink which is piled high with crushed ice, but has flavourings of fresh basil. This drink felt like more of a night-out drink for me, given the slightly indulgent nature to it.

It is easy to understand why Serefe is doing well as a destination for both day and night outs, so the establishment will not be slowing down anytime soon.