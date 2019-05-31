Bonito Dessert Studio: this place is yet to take the cake

The city is sprouting all sorts of bakeries which promise that ‘escape to Europe’ feeling with all the aesthetics of a French promenade or an Italian piazza. Bonito, which opened recently in Jubilee Hills, is one of those places with this cultural confusion with a Spanish name. Their space is complete with faux lampposts we’ve seen in Singing’ In The Rain but wouldn’t necessarily swing around in case they uproot from the floor.

Bonito Dessert Lounge Where: Fourth floor, Alcazar building, Road no 36, Jubilee Hills

USP: kitsch-style baked goodies

A venture by Sai Krishna, who many may have seen at Taj Falaknuma’s bar, and a group of partners, this space has that typical sweet smell that dessert lounges carry. Towards the back is the counter of doughnuts, cakes, breads and more – all prettily done with minimal decoration. Krishna shares he wants people to enjoy the flavours more than anything.

Bonito is one of the few places in Hyderabad which gets its croissants right, with airy light flakes and very little fuss to the final product. You can choose from the savoury cheese variety to the classic, ungarnished one with a delicately buttery aftertaste; the range is impressive but not too overwhelming. The bread-o-phile in me wants this standard to be maintained for the long run.

On a busy day, be prepared to see the live waffle and crepe counter manned by a friendly face. The toppings range from fresh fruit to gooey chocolate. Much like a food truck with people crowded around the open window with their plates raised, this concept is cute and keeps the place alive with movement, much like the busy restaurant and cafe corners in Europe.

Give the coffee a miss here, guys. Given there are umpteen artisanal coffee places in the city, the team at Bonito should have their hot beverages in mind because, well, in desserts, pairings are everything. There’s a long way to go for Bonito if they’re to make a solid place in the dessert market in Hyderabad.