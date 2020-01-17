The Funnel Hill Creamery in Hyderabad offers sweet and savoury, whatever the hour

Stone-based interiors run through The Funnel Hill Creamery, occasionally accented by wood, steel and plant elements as well as shades of pink and white. For many, this may sound a bit childish but the crowds gather here in droves for the affordable and diverse menu and friendly service.

The Funnel Hill Creamery originally started out in Delhi but the franchise came to Hyderabad with a somewhat different menu for appeal.

The Funnel Hill Creamery Where: Ground floor, VVC Park View Complex, Road Number 1 Jubilee Hills

Hits: In-house ice creams, mac ‘n’ cheese, burgers

Misses: Mocktails

Table for two: ₹1000 including drinks

Contact: 7042402589

“We are adamant in not taking to the biryanis since that is not what the brand is about,” says one of the partners Vinay Krishna, who partners with Charan Teja, “and we did our research in what the market wanted or was missing. We serve sourdough bread here and we have put a disclaimer board, informing people about the benefits of this type of bread. But fortunately, people have really leaned into it. We are currently the only place in Hyderabad selling Blue Tokai Coffee. We are about to launch a new menu this month!”

The breakfast menu at The Funnel Hill Creamery is worth waking up a little extra early. They boast some of the city’s fluffiest eggs, indulgent yet not sickening smoothie bowls and perfectly balanced bubble waffles.

TheCookies and Cream Bubble Waffle with in-house Cookie Monster Ice Cream at The Funnel Hill Creamery, Hyderabad | Photo Credit: Sanjay Borra

The bubble waffle trend has been prevalent in the country for a while now — mainly for its prettiness — but only a handful of places manage to pull them off. The restaurant also offers a range of toasts topped with fresh ingredients such as avocado, hummus, bacon or berries, among many. And, of course, one can indulge in French toasts and pancakes. The best part is that one can enjoy breakfast items through the day here.

Teamed with the Blue Tokai coffee range, expect a memorable spread. The mocktails are not anything to write home about; they are a little oversweet with an excess of ice. If you do order one, ask the team to take it easy on the extra chill.

The lunch and dinner menus keep the restaurant busy throughout the day, too. Burgers are nestled with sourdough buns, while still being delightfully soft, and the skinny fries that come along with them are in a reasonable portion.

The All Day Chicken Burger at The Funnel Hill Creamery, Hyderabad | Photo Credit: Sanjay Borra

The All Day Chicken Burger is one of the bestsellers for its delicately spiced mince chicken patty teamed with greens, onions, tomato, cheese and an homemade sauce that does not overpower. Two people can share this if they are not famished and the kitchen can divide the burger neatly.

If you’re feeling particularly indulgent, try the mac ‘n’ cheese topped with crisp golden breadcrumbs and a fried egg with a gently runny yolk. As most good mac ‘n’ cheeses, multiple cheeses were used as the base, seasoned lightly. This is a dish ideal for after a long hectic day, but do not let it get cold.

The Mac ‘n’ Cheese at The Funnel Hill Creamery, Hyderabad | Photo Credit: Sanjay Borra

The Funnel Hill Creamery has a wide range of in-house ice creams as its name suggests and they are freshly-made, says Vinay. From fruity to classic to unconventional, there is a flavour here for everyone. If you’re not into ice cream, try their cheesecakes which are light and tasty.

Folks who frequent this eatery love to experiment, trying out new dishes but it does have its lot of loyalists who come back again and again for that bite of heaven for a bit of respite.