Recipes for simple Easter specialities you can cook at home during lockdown

Vegetable Stew

Serves two

Ingredients:

Carrot 40 gm

Potato 70 gm

Beans 30 gm

Cardamom 3

Cloves 2

Crushed black peppercorn 5 gm

Cinnamon stick 1

Grated coconut 150 gm

Curry leaves 1 strip

Coconut oil 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Method

To extract coconut milk, pour one cup warm water over the grated coconut and squeeze over a bowl to yield about 1 1/3 cups, then strain. You can repeat the same process for the next extraction. If you don’t have a strainer, you can also use a piece of muslin or cheesecloth.

To make the stew, take the first and second extract of coconut milk. Cut the vegetables into small cubes. Boil the vegetables with curry leaves, whole spices (cardamom, cloves and cinnamon stick), second extract of coconut milk and salt. When the vegetables turn soft, add first extract of coconut milk and heat. Add freshly ground pepper corns and salt to taste. Turn off the gas. Finally drizzle 1 tsp coconut oil over the stew. Serve hot with appams.

Prawn Kizhi

Serves four

Ingredients:

Small Prawns 20

Sliced Shallots 100 gm

Ginger chopped 25 gm

Garlic chopped 20 gm

Green chilli chopped 25 gm

Curry leaves 2 strips

Coconut oil 25 ml

Grated coconut 1 cup

Turmeric powder 1/4 tsp

Chilli powder 1/2 tsp

Mustard seeds 1/2 tsp

Kudampuli water 2 tbs (Malabar Kokum-soaked water)

Salt to taste

Lemon juice 1 no’s

Freshly ground pepper powder 1 tsp

Method

For the prawn filling, wash and clean the prawns/shrimps well, and marinate with a little turmeric powder, lemon juice and salt and set aside. Heat pan with coconut oil, add mustard seeds till they crackle, add ginger, garlic, green chilli and curry leaves and sauté until the onion turns soft and transparent. Then add chilli, turmeric powder and pepper, sauté well, then add marinated prawns and cook till 3/4th done, then add grated coconut and kokum water, mix together, check the seasoning and remove from the fire.

To prepare ‘kizhi’, take eight medium-sized round cut banana leaves and blanch gently on the fire. Spread a little coconut oil over each banana leaf and put four pieces of prawn with the masala. Hold the edges of the banana leaf together and tie the top of the banana leaf with fibre from the banana stem to form bundles. Steam for approximately 10 minutes. Serve hot.

Vazhappoo Cutlet

Serves Two

Ingredients

Vazhapoo (Banana flower) finely chopped 100 gm

Onion chopped 25 gm

Ginger chopped 15 gm

Garlic chopped 15 gm

Green chilli chopped 10 gm

Curry leaves 1 strip

Potato 50 gm

Bread crumbs 50 gm

Refined flour 2 gm

Pepper powder 10 gm

Garam masala 10 gm

Turmeric powder 5 gm

Salt to taste

Coconut oil 15 ml

Refined flour for batter 30 gm

Oil to fry 400 ml

Method

Boil chopped banana flowers in water until it turns soft. Strain the banana flower mixture and keep aside. Heat coconut oil and add chopped ginger, garlic, onion, green chilli and whole curry leaves and sauté well for five minutes. Add turmeric powder and the boiled banana flower mixture. Sauté well so that the mixture dries up. Add pepper powder, garam masala and salt to this mixture and mix well. Boil the potato in a pressure cooker with three whistles so that it is evenly cooked and mash it while still hot.

Add the finely-mashed boiled potato to the boiled banana flower mixture and mix it well. Shape into small cutlets. Make a thin batter of refined flour. Dip the cutlets into the flour batter to coat lightly and coat in bread crumbs. Heat oil in a pan. Shallow-fry both the sides until it becomes golden brown. Drain in a tissue paper to remove the excess oil and serve hot with home-made beetroot chutney.

Tip

The banana blossoms need to be cleaned well before they can be cooked. Cleaning the banana blossom often results in stained fingers. The black sap that comes from the florets may leave stained fingers and clothes. Apply oil thoroughly to your hands before cleaning.

Home style Thalassery Chicken Biryani

Serves 4

Refined Oil 4 tbsp

Ghee 2 tbsp

Cinnamon one 1” stick

Cardamom. 5 nos

Cloves 4 nos

Sliced Onion 2 1/2 cup

Green chilli slit 4 nos

Crushed ginger 1 tbsp

Crushed garlic 1 tbsp

Tomato chopped 1/2 cup

Turmeric powder 1/2 tsp

Coriander Powder 2 tsp

Pepper Powder 1 tsp

Lime Juice 1 tbsp

Mint 2 stems

Coriander 2 stems

Salt to taste

Water 800 ml

Chicken 1/2 kg

Kaima Rice 1/2 kg

Cashew nuts, split 15 nos

Raisins 15 nos

Onion for fried onion 1 no

Garam masala

Cinnamon one 1” stick

Cardamom 5 nos

Cloves 4 nos

Mace 1/2 piece

Fennel 1 tsp

Method

Step 1

Marinate the chicken with little turmeric, salt, lime juice

Step 2

Soak the rice in water for 30 minutes

Step 3

Heat 1 tbsp of oil and 1 tbsp of ghee, add cinnamon, cardamom, cloves. Add hot water, salt and bring to boil. Add soaked and drained rice and cook on absorption method and keep aside.

Step 4

Heat oil and fry the cashew nuts and raisins and keep aside. Fry the onion to golden brown and keep aside.

Step 5

Add 1 tbsp ghee to the pan with oil and sauté the onion, green chilli till the onion becomes soft. Add ginger and garlic, sauté for a while. Add the balance turmeric powder, coriander powder and pepper powder. Sauté and add chopped tomatoes and cook the masala for 5 minutes. Add marinated chicken, coriander and mint leaves and cook chicken with its own juice and masalas. Once it is cooked keep it aside

Step 6

Take a thick-bottomed vessel and layer precooked rice and chicken masala. Top with fried cashew nuts and raisins. Cover the vessel with a tight lid and keep it on a hot plate for 10 minutes. Serve hot with raita, pickle and pappadum.

As told to Akila Kannadasan

(Recipes by Chef Regi Mathew, Co-Owner and Culinary Director, Kappa Chakka Kandhari)