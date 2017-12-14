Salad days: get your salad delivered

Prabhanchana Ganeshan adds lettuce, croutons, dry parsley, Parmesan cheese and olive oil into a glass bowl. She hands it over with a little box of sauce. “This is the dressing. Mix it with the veggies and enjoy your Caesar salad.” While the overall taste is mildly sour, the croutons are chewy and the fresh lettuce gives it a crunch. Ganesh is the founder of The Urban Salad, an online salad delivery company that she started in May this year. “I worked in IT firms for nine years before starting The Urban Salad. I was on a Paleo diet and started making salads for myself. Later, I packed for my colleagues too. They encouraged me to start the company on Facebook,” she says.

Ganesh sells 12 varieties of salads that includes chicken, vegetable, fish , healthy weight-loss and fruit. “I want to make sure there is something for everybody. It is especially designed to help gym goers and people on diets. I also customise the salads according to the customer’s requirements.” She learnt to make most of the salads online, “Except the Sri Lankan mackerel and Mediterranean tuna, which I learnt from my mother.”

Ganesh agrees that it was not very easy in the beginning. “The first salad I made was a fresh garden salad with assorted lettuce, cherry tomatoes, baby corn, red capsicum, onions, cucumber and celery with honey mustard dressing. It would become watery and mushy after some time. I thought it was the water from the tomatoes or cucumber. After some trial and error, I found that it was the dressing. Now I keep the dressing separately in a small box, so that it can be added just before eating.” She claims that this helps retain the freshness of salads for around eight hours if refrigerated, and for five if not.

Her salads weigh between 200 gm and 300 gm and cost between ₹160 and ₹280. “With dressing my salads are between 220 kcal and 265 kcal. Some customers ask me the calorie chart before ordering.” Most of her customers are IT professionals but “I also get orders from home-makers. My first customer is from Saravampatti. He ordered a fruits-and-sprouts salad. He liked it and is now my regular customer. The most popular item is the grilled chicken salad made with chicken, lettuce, onions, tomato, bell pepper, baby corn and vinaigrette.”

Ganesh delivers all across Coimbatore between 7.30 am and 10.30 pm. “It takes around 90 minutes for the delivery. I make salads only after I get the order to retain its freshness.” She also provides a subscription option for a minimum of five days. “We offer a 10% discount on subscriptions.”

Ganesh and her family take care of the operations from cutting the vegetables to delivering it. “We have recently hired a person to help with the delivery. I also take bulk orders.” Ganesh believes that people are now becoming more health conscious. “They are turning to healthy foods. But the notion that salad is western still persists. I am trying to change it by bring in more local taste. A Chettinadu salad, with flavours of garlic and curry leaves, caters to those who like spice is in my list. I am also experimenting with millet, quinoa and egg salad.”

She buys organic vegetables from local stores. “I wanted to procure it directly from farmers. But they prefer to sell in bulk. So I had to drop the idea. But, with time, I will do it. I have a small garden where I grow herbs. I am planning to invest in a table garden to grow lettuce, onion and cabbage.” She also plans to start a physical store with more varieties of salads, healthy wraps, and cold-pressed juice in the future.

