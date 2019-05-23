Pickle jars and kulukki sarbath

The scent of the sea. The glint of the setting sun. The crash of the waves. Kozhikode beach on a Ramzan evening is calm, but the people are curiously agog. As the skies darken, a number of pushcarts line up slowly. Sarbath bottles and pickle jars are brought out, and stoves are lit to brew kattan chaya. Dark green mussels caught from the sea earlier in the day are stuffed with a rice flour mixture and lowered into a pan of sizzling oil. In minutes, the glass cases on the carts are filled with onion pakoras, kallumakai (stuffed and fried mussels), kada mutta (spiced quail eggs) and mutta patani (scrambled eggs and green peas).

It’s 6.45 pm and the azan is sounded. With it a wave of hungry people storm the beach-side shacks to break their day-long fast. Restaurants lay out a display of iftar specials, including the customary thari kanji (porridge made of semolina) and kulukki sarbath.

One of the most popular places in town for a traditional iftar indulgence is the 30-year-old Zain’s Hotel on Convent Cross Road. People throng the humble restaurant from 1 pm onwards for parcels, and it witnesses a heavy crowd post the evening prayer.

Mappila cuisine

Offering over 30 traditional nombuthura snacks or cherukadikal, Zain’s specialises in Mappila cuisine that’s unique to the Thekkepuram and Kuttichira neighbourhoods of Kozhikode.

What started as a tea shop has become synonymous with iftar binging in Kozhikode, so much that they had a branch in Dubai until few years ago, to serve the huge Malayali population there. “The USP is the home-made taste and colourful assortment of dishes,” says Shirin Mustafa, who runs the business along with her mother Zainabhi Noor. “My mother learnt the recipes from my grandmother, and now I am teaching the same to my children. Mappila cuisine is rich in snacks made of egg, banana, sugar, coconut and meat like chicken, beef and mutton.”

First come a variety of pathris like irachi pathri, athishaya pathri and chatti pathri, which are layered pancakes made of maida and egg, sometimes stuffed with minced meat or sugar and coconut. “The chatti pathri is our signature dish and it gets over in no time. It’s cooked in a non-stick chatti on a low flame for nearly an hour and is strewn with shavings of cashew, raisins, cardamom and khuskhus,” says Shirin. Then come batter-fried snacks such as unnakaya (boiled and mashed banana stuffed with coconut and fried), kilikoodu, samosas and cutlets (made with minced beef or chicken), kaipola, mutta marichathu and pazha mutta (cakes made of banana and egg). There are also other traditional Malabari dishes like chemmeen ada (prawns stuffed inside a coat of rice-dough and steamed in plantain leaves) and kozhi nirachathu (fried spring chicken stuffed with a pair of eggs and spices).

Rich in street food

Pockets like Mananchira Square, Francis Road and Kuttichira beach come alive with carts and stalls selling a wide range of eatables in the evenings. One such stall is the nameless sarbath kada near the iconic 80-year-old Paragon biryani shop. “It’s a Kozhikodan ritual to have chicken biryani at Paragon and then gulp down a glass of chilled milk sarbath,” says CM Biju, who’s a fan of both the items. “The sarbath stall has been thriving for decades without even a name board and that speaks for the taste and quality.”

Another not-to-be-missed destination while exploring iftar in Kozhikode is Adaminde Chayakada that serves over a hundred varieties of predominantly non-vegetarian dishes. With a kitschy façade and experimental street-smart recipes, the place is a favourite among food lovers. Even the names of the items are funky. For instance, chicken pottitherichathu (meaning ‘blasted chicken’) is actually a batter-fried chicken, but has become the highlight of the iftar platter due to the interesting name. You can pick a bamboo muram (winnow), load it to your heart’s content and unleash the glutton in you.

Back at the beach, there’s a huddle of people around the carts and the scrunch of churandi ice and the clank of kulukki sarbath keep ringing.