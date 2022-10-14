A first in the series of bar takeovers, Origin Bar hosts Singapore’s Elephant Room this weekend. Try the no-waste cocktails and savoury infusions

If you happen to spot a bunch of restaurateurs from Singapore exploring North Chennai’s markets, rest assured that the produce they pick will be in your weekend cocktails.

“I like to look at fresh produce that can’t be found in Singapore. Fresh ice apple, for instance, and quality spices such as green cardamom pods,” says Yugnes Uthaykumar of Singapore’s Elephant Room who is in the city with Kok Wei Hung to do a bar takeover at Origin in Palavakkam. Inspired by Little India flavours in Singapore, such as spiced tandoori nectar, coconut marshmallow, etc., the ‘culture-forward’ cocktail bar aims to highlight an ‘under-documented culture’ through their cocktails.

Nikesh Lamba, Co founder and Executive Director Pricol Gourmet Pvt Ltd, which runs Origin, says, “The Elephant Room bar takeover is the first in a series of more takeovers by world-class bars. The team led by Yugnes has a selection of 8-10 signature cocktails to offer, and very few of our betsellers will also be available.”

Yugnes Uthaykumar | Photo Credit: ASANUL NAZRYN

The travelling kitchen

All set to bring their ‘sustainable tavern’s’ signature drinks to the city, Yugnes says the team collected information on flavour profiles that “Chennai cocktail lovers seek”. “Some of the distillates or infusions are done in Elephant Room to be brought over to Chennai,” he adds,” We have created this cocktail called Jackfruit. An important fruit in Indian culture, we did a jackfruit infusion and clarified rose milk. It’s savory and fresh with flavours.”

Look forward to trying a Pina Rasam (their take on a traditional pineapple rasam), Kamasutra (a savory cocktail based on aphrodisiac ingredients), and Cocktail Asura (with charred curry meringue) among others. As for new creations, Yugnes highlights their jackfruit infusion and clarified rose milk. “It’s savoury and fresh.”

Known to draw inspiration from Singapore’s Little India, he will be bringing ingredients from their local markets too. “We make a tincture with vetiver, a common ayurvedic herb, and a reduction from kokum. The unique factor is how we maximise these ingredients and create cocktails out of it,” says Yugnes, who add that he is looking forward to trying out local food here (specifically the fare at Thambi Vilas).

A creation by The Elephant Room | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

No-waste cocktails

As for the food menu, Nikesh highlights it is from their existing global tapas offering. “The team is choosing some favourites as best suited to go along with the cocktails.”

Addressing their ‘sustainable tavern’ tag, Yugnes explains how the team looks at the end product of each ingredient, and analyses how to reuse it. “It could be garnish or even another added flavour to a new cocktail. For example, in Pina Rasam, the remnants of the rasam infusion are dehydrated and sprinkled as garnish. If an ingredient has been used to its full extent, we put it in the compost system.”

With cocktails upwards of ₹ 749, the Elephant Bar takeover is from October 14 to 16 at Origin, 364, Palavakkam Kuppam, Palavakkam. For details, call +91 7824876502.