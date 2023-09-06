Onam festivities and sale continue in Coimbatore

September 06, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

From a 21-dish onasadya with avial(vegetables made with coconut and milk), olan (ash gourd with beans in a thick coconut milk gravy), kichadi (gourd in yoghurt curry), pachadi (pineapple or bitter gourd in yoghurt) and five varieties of lip smacking payasams to Onam combo pack of delicious Kerala rices & jaggery and Onakodi made from organically grown cotton, Onam festivities continue in the city. As preparations for Thiruonam, the last day of the 10-day festival that falls in the Malayali month of Chingam, the home-coming of the legendary king Mahabali, concluded recently, here’s a look at some of the ongoing special festival offerings in the city.

Bio Basics offers Onam combo pack of delicious Kerala rices & jaggery all organically grown, naturally processed. There is also home made preserves from summer from Kerala, all with organic ingredients including dried mango & dried lemon pickle. You can also choose banana chips made from organically grown bananas and all organic ingredients for the sadya.

There’s also Onakodi (veshti/dhoti/mundu), a classic wrap-around made from organically grown cotton fabric. An extinct variety of cotton that has been revived and comes in the form of unbleached, hand woven and in dyed in natural colours. Teh collection is personally curated where Karungani cotton that comes from Dindigul is handwoven in Kannur, Kerala while the kara (borders) threads are from Gandhigram.

At Friends Catering in Ramnagar, you can order varieties of pradhaman including paalada (steamed rice flour flakes cooked in coconut milk and jaggery) parippu (split green gram), gothambu(wheat), chakka( jackfruit), and pazham (banana) as meals with pachadi, kichadi, sambar, rasam, thoran, mor curry, buttermilk and papad. For details, call 2230587.

Takeaways can still be ordered at Captain Catering, Jayaprakash Nagar, Second Street, Ganapathy.

There are ongoing festive sales and offers at Lulu Hypermarket, Lakshmi Mills Compound.

