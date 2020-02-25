On the table: Mexican miniature watermelon

Known as the cucamelon, Mexican sour gherkin or mouse melon, they are the size of grapes. “These little beauties are fresh, juicy, with a tinge of sour, succulent flavour and taste like cucumbers,” says Sangita Sharma. It is also a prolific fruiter, she says, and the delicate vines can be grown on a trellis or borders. As they are delicious and crunchy with the peel, she explains that the versatile produce “can be used in salads, pickled or sautéed”.

Grow it right: These heritage seeds are available at Annadana, Bengaluru. Write to seedsavers@annadana-india.org

Sangita Sharma is a hands-on sustainable farmer who founded Annadana Agro Ecology Knowledge farm centres in Bengaluru and the Western Ghats