On the table: Karadi

This by-product of the bamboo shoot is widely grown and used in western Odisha. “It is usually thinly sliced and fermented before being used in various dishes, including a pickle,” says Shobhna Mishra. It also has a slight tartness and pungency owing to its fermentation. “It is mostly used in mustard-based gravies like fish curry or mixed vegetable curry. Some people even make kanji (an Odia tangy soup made out of fermented rice water or curd),” she says.

Buy it right: It is available in the local markets at Sambalpur, Berhampur and Phulbani. A dried variant, known as hendua, is also popular in western Odisha

Shobhna Mishra is a blogger, recipe developer and founder of @feelings_on_platter on Instagram