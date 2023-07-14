HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

On a Delhi food trail in Hyderabad

The Dehlnavi food trail at ITC Kohenur is a pleasant display of well-curated dishes from Delhi

July 14, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:14 am IST

Prabalika M Borah
Prabalika M. Borah
Kulle ki chaat

Kulle ki chaat

The next time you are talking about street food in Delhi and someone suggests trying momos, noodles and kathi rolls, zone out from the discussion right away. There is much more and the Dehlnavi trail pop-up at the Golconda Pavilion in ITC Kohenur will be an eye-opener to the actual street food of Delhi.

Led by Chef Rais from ITC Maurya in Delhi, the popup showcases chaats, kebabs, and fish fry and goes on to dish out Dal Dehlnavi to nimona pulao and so on.  The handpicked curation showcases unaltered taste influenced by Mughal, Baniya, Kayasth, Punjabi and many more cuisines.

Ghost pulao

Ghost pulao

We start with Delhi’s famous chaats. I am slightly surprised to see chaat carts carrying fruits cut to look like little bowls; bowls of watermelon, muskmelon, guava and apple. That is my introduction to kulle ki chaat, a popular summer chaat made by scooping out boiled potatoes, sweet potatoes or summer specials like watermelons. They are then filled with a mixture of chickpeas, pomegranate seeds, spices, and tangy chutneys and dusted with chaat masala, sev and coriander leaves. I quite enjoyed the watermelon and guava chaat and also the dahi gujiya.

Then came the Delhi-style fried chicken; nothing special there, just homestyle batter chicken joints. Some well-curated vegetarian starters include the Beh ke kebab (made with lotus root) and Tulsi ke kebab — a cross between dahi and paneer tikka, flavoured with basil and fresh rose petals— the last is a surprise to the palate.

Chef Rais (second from left) with executive Chef of ITC Kohenur, Shivneet Pohoja next to him and the rest of the team

Chef Rais (second from left) with executive Chef of ITC Kohenur, Shivneet Pohoja next to him and the rest of the team

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

In the main course, I was looking forward to the dals so I first sampled some Dal Dehlnavi, a slow-cooked moth and split moong dal cooked with green chillies, roasted cumin and ginger juliennes. Also loved the kunni di dal (daal makhani), which was not sweet, gooey and creamy like most restaurant-style kali dals. The dals come with khameeri roti (a fermented whole wheat flatbread) and biscuitty roti, a crispy, sweet and soft roti.

Fish fry

Fish fry

Chef Rais insists I try the Dilli ki nihari even as I am set to go overboard with the butter chicken. So I tried both and I would still go with the butter chicken. The nihari is creamy and has a mild aroma of kewra (a flowerym sweetish aroma which is often used in Lucknowi biryani). I am not a fan of kewra. 

However, I became an instant fan of the Gosht pulao that tasted a bit like the flavoursome spicy tahari.

The dessert platter had Barf ki handi and kheer Khurchan and gulab jamun. I took one cottony soft warm gulab jamun and called it a day. 

The Dehlnavi food trail is on for dinner till July 16th for ₹2000 plus taxes at Golconda Pavilion, ITC Kohenur.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.