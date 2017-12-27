Now brewing: Flavoured craft beer

Hyderabad is truly basking in the new-found glory of the breweries since last year. To keep this excitement on and let the beer flow to the right glasses, the breweries are burning the midnight oil. Rather than readying extra kegs of beer, they are working on making beer more than a man’s post-work drink. How? By working on flavours, experimenting with local favourite ingredients and then making a fruity cocktail of flavours to titillate the taste buds of beginners.

Craft beer is a relatively new genre for those who love to frequent watering holes. Instead of drinking from the bottle, they are getting used to chugging it by the beer mugs, and to know what works on their palate they rely on the beer flight.

Beer loyalists cannot be separated from their lagers, stouts and ales, but when they are offered a beer that reminds them of jackfruit, they will surely try. Fruit-flavoured beers are meant to be fun; it could be an ideal drink for first-timers, it doesn’t let them get a real high.

Bottled or canned flavoured beers may have caught up abroad but in India some of these experiments failed miserably.Things worked the other way with microbreweries and with brewers not afraid to experiment, flavoured beers are making everyday of the week better, one pint at a time.

Crafted advantage

“A major advantage of craft beer is that it can be produced in small batches. So, if one flavour fails the losses are not huge. This makes experimenting easier for us," reveals Daniel Wambua, the brew master at Prost, Hyderabad. With the Indian palate’s fascination for wit beers, the change which shows a whopping number enjoying flavoured beers is big news.

Early experiments with flavours involve the use of local ingredients like coconut, cumin and banana. The most preferred flavour however, has been mango.

At Prost, Daniel initially introduced the apple cider. It was an instant hit. Later he went on to experiment with mango, that also went pretty well, “We then tried a small batch with cumin and then with chilli. We weren’t expecting a huge number of followers for these flavours, but surprisingly except a couple of failed flavours we have had a good year with flavoured beer. Especially the cumin beer.”

Chilli cheers

If fruits sound too common, you have to give the coffee beer at Froid, Heart Cup, a chance. It is one bang of a combination that touches the right notes for coffee and beer lovers. Bitter? “Nothing is overpowering in this combination. It is a combination that is made with the right thoughts. Coffee and beer — can anyone refuse it?” questions entrepreneur Madhu Reddy.

Froid’s hero is the Guntur chilli beer. Spicy thoughts and burps crossing your mind? “The beer was an ode to the Guntur red chilli. It was a big hit with the regulars and it ended up being like a test your hotness challenge,” says Mohit Mathur of Heart Cup that houses Froid.

Other flavours that have been tried and tested with malt elsewhere in India include ginger, hibiscus and tea.

Process of brewing

Palak, the brewer at Over The Moon (OTM) brewery, is currently working on a mixed fruit flavour for a happy fruity note to end the year. After working on flavours like chocolate and strawberry earlier, Palak says he feels confident about the combination he is trying at present.

With the almost nil alcohol content, flavoured beers are finding newer fans with working professionals who would prefer to drink a few glasses and yet not get drunk. Sanjay Bathla

“To make fruit beers, one doesn’t literally pop the fruits into the broiler during the second stage of preparing the malt. To make the drink clear and still have the hints of the fruits used, diced fruits are lowered into the boiler in the beer house tied to a muslin cloth. This is then cooked along with the malt till the time required to extract the juice from the fruits,” informs Palak.

Does drinking fruit flavoured beer make a man less macho? “Drinking beer has nothing to with machismo. With near-nil alcohol content in them, flavoured beers are finding newer fans among working professionals who would prefer to drink a few glasses and yet not get drunk. It is all about safe socialising after work over something mild,” says Sanjay Bathla, owner, OTM.