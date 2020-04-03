No disruption in the supply chain of organic produce

Encouraging locally made organic products and fair trade, Grameena Angadi at 4th T Block East in Jayanagar sells grocery, vegetables, craft and textiles. With a focus on empowering rural artisans, farmers, producers and small scale and cottage industries, Grameena Angadi has done away with the middlemen.

“Our philosophy of direct dealing has helped us carry on unhindered even during these trying times,” says B Gangadhara Murthy of Grameena Angadi. “Barring the initial uncertainty at the start of the lockdown on March 25, our direct links with our cooperatives, have helped our Angadi bring fresh stocks of organic vegetables twice a week.”

Murthy says Grameena Angadi has been in touch with the Shivaganga Farmers’ Organic Cooperative, with more than 500 farmers in 50 kilometres at Nelamangala, for over a decade. “Hanumantha Raju, has been steering the organic movement for nearly two decades. He visits the fields and holds hands-on training in organic farming. He guides farmers to adopt best practices. This co-operative also conducts field tests every month before the stocks are stamped organic and natural.”

Murthy says Nimble Growth Organics of Haveri will soon be supplying vegetables to the six outlets of Grameena Angadi in Bengaluru. “Raju made it clear that supply is always based on the orders placed. The harvesting is done only after the orders are placed. Farmer in and around Nelamangala have been asked to grow a particular crop — either vegetables or greens,” says Murthy.

The Shivaganga Cooperative harvests every week and sends the produce to all their chains in most districts of Karnataka and borders of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Grameena Angadi has 100 organic vegetables and 25 varieties of greens. “Apart from the regular dhantu, palak, arave, sabakki and menthya soppu (greens) we have rare native soppus including brahmi, amrutaballi, doddapatre, pundi, agase, chilkavare and banike. We get them on Tuesdays and Fridays.”

Murthy says customers are charged ₹1.50 extra per kilogram for transportation. “Our organic produce costs 20% more than the market price of non-organic produce.” Door delivery is restricted to Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Banashankari and BTM as of now.