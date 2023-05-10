May 10, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

Milano Ice Cream, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi

If you have always wanted to taste the pawpsicles in the movie Zootopia, here is your chance. When co-founder Sara Calderoni was in Italy on holiday a few months ago, a paw shaped mould caught her eye. This went on to inspire the brand’s 2023 summer range of Pawpsicles (available at its Bengaluru outlets). “The mould was bought to attract children, but we never anticipated even adults enjoying them in different shapes and flavours,” says Sara, of the pawpsicles available in natural fruit flavours, vanilla and chocolate. Also available are the brand’s regular fruit-flavoured popsicles. New launches this year include mango, citrus orange, grape, pineapple, and kiwi.

₹130 at outlets in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi

Sticksy, Coimbatore

Known for his ice lollies in flavours of strawberry, rose, and honey banana, among others, founder Tarun Anand has launching a new variant this season: sugarcane with lemon and ginger. “Given customer requests and the rise of the guilt-free dessert market, we are looking forward to introducing a product range that is sugar-free, high protein, and keto-friendly later this year,” says Tarun, whose current bestsellers include cookies and cream, filter coffee, and blueberry yoghurt. Also in the works is tender coconut with brown sugar that will launch by the end of May.

Upwards of ₹65 at their Race Course and RS Puram outlets in Coimbatore, and Swiggy, Zomato.

The Perfice Candy, Chennai

At this Chennai-based brand specialising in popsicles, mango remains a bestseller, says proprietor Sudharsan Hari. “Our bestsellers change every season, and this year it is strawberry and blueberry lemonade. We also have a huge following for citrus flavours, so mosambi ice candy is also in good demand,” he says, adding that three new flavours have launched since January 2023 — PB&J, gooseberry, and musk melon.

Upwards of ₹40 on theperficecandy.com

Kuchice, Chennai

Soon to be added to their existing menu — that includes the Triobroma in flavours such as white chocolate pistachio, original cheesecake, etc, and the sorbet on a stick — is its bestselling mango popsicle. “Last year, our creamy Banganapalle mango was a major hit, and we are definitely bringing it back. We are also planning on breakfast flavoured popsicles,” says co-owner Ramya Unnikrishnan, adding that a few “traditional Chennai flavours with a twist” are also being experimented with.

Upwards of ₹80 at Fourth Main Road, Besant Nagar, Chennai.

Himayug Gourmet Ice Treats, Kerala

The State’s first vegan popsicle brand has recently launched new flavours including iced tea, spicy jalapeno-pineapple, mango, among others. “We will be launching different fusion variants of mangoes, berries, and watermelon popsicles,” says co-founder Abdul Wahid, who is also researching sugar-free popsicles. Their bestselling flavours, he says, are tropical passion, choco met coco, and strawberry lemonade. “We also have dipping (dark chocolate) and topping (caramel popcorn, cranberries, walnuts, almond flakes) options available at both stores,” he adds.

Upwards of ₹60 at outlets in Street Store, Unichira, Edappally, and Donut Factory, Panampilly Nagar, Ernakulam. For home delivery, WhatsApp 9526244422.