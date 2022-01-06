Yoghurt based guilt-free desserts in Hyderabad

Get your sweet and healthy fix at Hyderabad’s latest frozen yoghurt dessert place with MyFroyoLand in Begumpet

Want something sweet and healthy’? How about frozen yoghurt? MyFroyoLand at Mayfair Complex on SP road can rescue you from the dilemma.

This yoghurt-based dessert place works on a self-service model that allows customers to make their own unique combinations. All the products are vegetarian and are either low-fat or no-fat, gluten-free, sugar-free or vegan. The brand claims to use imported frozen yoghurt prepared with skimmed milk, with live and active cultures that are good for health.

Owner of the franchise Shyam Prasad claims it can not only boost your immunity but with 1/3 the calories of ice cream, is easier on your waistline. He says, “Yoghurt contains probiotics that can help balance your good and bad bacteria to keep your gut healthy. It also contains calcium and protein which are good for bone health.”

At this self-serve dessert place, there are six yoghurt vending stations. You can either choose a cup or a waffle and fill it with a choice of yoghurt or e combination of flavours. For the toppings choose from chocolates, marshmallows, sprinkles, jellies, fresh fruits, brownies and a wide variety of sauces. Some of the flavours served here include atake batter, chocolate cupcake, peach sorbet, blueberry cheesecake, green apple tart and many other exotic flavoursto

The cup is weighed with the contents and customers are billed accordingly.

MyFroyoLand’s frozen yoghurt claims to have 25 stores spread across Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Jaipur, Nagpur, Kolkata, Gujarat, as well as a presence in UK and Malaysia.